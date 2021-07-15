NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Philadelphia Eagles players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in a unique position entering the 2021 season.

With a bottom-tier roster, new coaching staff and a young quarterback, the Eagles aren't expected to win many games. However, they play in a weak NFC East. It wouldn't be the most shocking thing in the world to see them hang around in the division race.

Ultimately, the Eagles will likely miss the playoffs and end the year with a high draft pick. But it does leave new head coach Nick Sirianni with a choice. Let the young guys perform or play the veterans?

The first sneak peek into that decision will come when we find out who makes the Eagles' 53-man roster. Numerous veterans may find themselves packing their bags following training camp.

5 Philadelphia Eagles players on the outside looking in

#1 - Jordan Howard, RB

Jordan Howard played two games for the Eagles last season. He was re-signed over the offseason, but his roster spot is very much in jeopardy.

A clear indication of that came when the Eagles acquired former Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson. Johnson plays the same role as Howard, thus setting up a competition between the two for the final running back roster spot.

Johnson is younger and seems to hold a bit of an advantage over Howard. The roster battle between the two will likely be decided during training camp.

#2 - Nick Mullens, QB

Nick Mullens' only chance of staying on the roster is if the Eagles decide to keep three quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco are guaranteed to remain on the final roster.

Last season, with the 49ers, Mullens was given a chance to start when Jimmy Garoppolo was out injured and he was very much below average. Mullens threw 12 interceptions in 10 games.

It isn't rare for a team to hang on to three quarterbacks. Mullens will need to have a strong training camp to prove he's worth a valuable roster spot.

#3 - J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR

The Eagles' 2019 second-round selection of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside has been a major disappointment. Arcega-Whiteside has just 14 catches in two seasons. He hasn't looked like an NFL-caliber receiver thus far in his career.

Because he's young, Arcega-Whiteside could get one more shot to prove himself. However, Nick Sirianni may instead give chances to other wideouts on the roster. The Eagles have a ton of youth at wide receiver. Devonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward should be the focal points at receiver, not Arcega-Whiteside.

It's tough to bail on a second-round pick so early, but with so much talent at wide receiver, it's hard to justify waiting for Arcega-Whiteside to produce.

#4 - Andrew Adams, S

Andrew Adams was signed by the Eagles this offseason, but his spot on the team isn't guaranteed. Adams is strictly a special-teamer, playing very few defensive snaps. When forced to play as a safety, he hasn't shown enough.

If the Eagles need a backup safety with more experience, then that could signal the end for Adams in Philadelphia. Of course, it's always possible Adams wows with his special team's ability and sticks around. There's no denying his value on special teams.

#5 - T.Y. McGill, DT

The Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle. Veteran players Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Hassan Ridgeway will all make the final roster. Rookies Milton Williams and Marlon Tuipuloto will both be given chances to make the team as well.

That leaves T.Y. McGill on the outside looking in. McGill is a formidable depth piece at defensive tackle. However, the strength of the position for the Eagles likely means he'll end up getting cut.

Fortunately, McGill won't be out of a job for long as he would be a nice pickup for another NFL team.

