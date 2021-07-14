NFL Training Camp 2021: 5 Jaguars players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

After struggling through a one-win (!!) 2020 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauled their coaching staff and the quarterback position in hopes of bouncing back in 2021.

Newcomers Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence will provide some optimism for Jaguars fans, but the roster is still far from perfect.

With a new head coach in town, Jaguars players - veterans and rookies - will need to prove themselves worthy of a roster spot in training camp.

5 Jacksonville Jaguars players on the outside looking in

#1 - Phillip Dorsett, WR

Phillip Dorsett missed all of 2020 and is facing an uphill battle to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster. Dorsett is a decent depth piece at receiver, but the Jaguars would rather have younger players occupying that spot.

Six roster spots will likely be dedicated to Jaguars wideouts. DJ Chark Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Jamal Agnew and Collin Johnson are set in stone. This leaves Dorsett fighting for the final spot.

Unfortunately for Dorsett, rookie Jalen Camp and Laquon Treadwell are both younger options for that sixth and final spot. Camp, in particular, seemingly has much more potential than Dorsett.

#2 - Tim Tebow, TE

Urban Meyer shocked the NFL world when he signed his former college quarterback, Tim Tebow, this offseason.

Here's your first look at Tim Tebow at #Jaguars minicamp. This is actually happening.



(🎥 @wjxt4)pic.twitter.com/wi2NCHAeOi — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 20, 2021

Tebow is attempting to make the Jaguars roster as a tight end. It should be noted the Jaguars are weak at the tight end position, so Tebow has a fighting chance to make the team, but the odds are against him.

Tebow has never played a snap at tight end in the NFL and he's 33 years old. The learning curve is steep at TE. It'd be remarkable if he's able to crack the roster.

#3 - Dylan Moses, LB

Dylan Moses, once a promising linebacker prospect, has had unfathomably bad luck with injuries. Those injuries led to Moses being undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fortunately, the Jaguars decided to give him a shot as an undrafted free agent.

People asking me why Dylan Moses hasn't been drafted.



His injury history is notable, especially with a recent meniscus injury and the fact that it's been very difficult for teams to get medical information.



Spoke with 6 teams who have him off their boards due to medical. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) May 1, 2021

The injury concerns leave a question mark over the possibility of him making the final roster. He's got a ton of natural talent if he can stay healthy. Training camp for Moses will be all about proving he can stay on the field.

#4 - Chris Claybrooks, CB

Chris Claybrooks, a seventh-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, played in 374 snaps on defense and 191 snaps on special teams in his rookie season. Despite the decent-sized role, he's on the roster bubble.

Why? Simply put, the Jaguars revamped their corner position.

Free-agent signees and draft picks like Shaquill Griffin and Tyson Campbell will make it tough for Claybrooks to make the roster. His spot on the team will come down to what he can deliver on special teams. Even then, it's no sure thing.

#5 - Taven Bryan, DT

Taven Bryan had high expectations entering the league in 2018. He's just never put it all together.

If he flashes the type of potential in training camp that made him a first-rounder in 2018, he could possibly find his way onto the roster, but it doesn't look promising. The former first-rounder only has 3.5 sacks in his three-year NFL career.

The Jaguars seem to have already made plans to move on. Drafting Jay Tufele and acquiring Malcom Brown is a pretty big indication of what's to come.

