NFL Training Camp: 5 Titans players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

The Tennessee Titans are once again focused on making the Super Bowl this season. They enter this season as the reigning AFC South champions and look set to challenge for the AFC championship.

Tennessee were active this off-season, trading for star wide receiver Julio Jones to add to their stacked offense led by QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry and WR AJ Brown.

Roster spots will be hotly contested during the Titans' training camp, with several starting roles up for grabs.

Tennessee Titans players who need big training-camp performances

#1 Logan Woodside

There will be a fierce battle for the backup quarterback role during this season's Titans' training camp. Logan Woodside was the backup last year, but he faces competition from DeShone Kizer.

The 26-year-old Woodside will get his opportunity to show the Titans coaching staff that he deserves to be Ryan Tannehill's backup for the 2021 NFL season.

#2 Cameron Batson

Third-year wide receiver Cameron Batson could be the odd man out in the Titans' receiving depth chart after the moves the team made this off-season.

Tennessee traded for former Falcons star Julio Jones, signed veteran Josh Reynolds and drafted Dez Fitzpatrick in the fourth round. Batson does have the versatility to feature in special teams as a punt and kick-off return man, which may help keep him in the roster.

#3 Jeremy McNichols

Well-traveled running back Jeremy McNichols took advantage of his opportunity with Tennessee last season. He registered career highs in games played, rush attempts and rushing yards.

McNichols faces tough competition from veteran running back Brian Hill and second-year pro, Darrynton Evans, this pre-season, though.

#4 Derick Roberson

The 25-year-old linebacker, Derick Roberson, will be fighting for his roster spot this training camp. The undrafted free agent has been with the Titans since 2019. Roberson has appeared in 11 games over the last two seasons.

He has some stiff competition for the outside linebacker backup role with rookie fourth-rounder Rashad Weaver and free-agent signing, Ola Adeniyi.

#5 Chris Jackson

The Titans reshuffled the deck at cornerback this off-season after cutting veterans Malcolm Butler and Adoree’ Jackson. They signed veteran Janoris Jenkins and added Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden in this year's NFL Draft.

Second-year CB Chris Jackson is under pressure to stay on the active roster. The 23-year-old will need a strong performance during training camp to secure his spot among the Titans' cornerbacks this season.

Edited by Bhargav