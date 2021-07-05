5 most interesting 2021 training camp battles to watch out for

When training camp starts in a few weeks, we will see the decisive phase of the starting job battles on several teams.

Although quarterbacks usually dominate the headlines, this isn't the only position with decisions to be made, especially with so many rookies itching to grab starter spots. Here are the five most interesting training camp battles to keep an eye on.

#1 Chicago Bears QB duel (Andy Dalton vs. Justin Fields)

According to Chicago's coaching staff, Dalton will be the starter when the season kicks off. They even crowned him QB1 on Twitter during free agency, something that has become somewhat of a running a joke in certain circles.

But let's be honest, Fields has more than enough talent to steal the job during training camp, and from what we were able to see at the minicamps in June, he's already impressing the coaching staff. The rookie, simply put, is the most talented quarterback on the roster, and if there's open competition for the starting job, Fields will be the favorite to start in Week 1.

Can Drew Lock hold up the starting job against Teddy Bridgewater?

#2 Denver Broncos QB (Drew Lock vs. Teddy Bridgewater)

The hiring of George Paton as general manager opened the door for Teddy Bridgewater to join the Denver Broncos, an obvious signing given the connection between the two since their Minnesota Vikings days.

Bridgewater is not a superstar, however, all he needs to do during training camp is show enough consistency to beat competition from Drew Lock, whose confidence is seemingly taking a hit from the Broncos coaching staff every day.

Denver would certainly love Lock to win this duel, but the winner will most likely be determined by the consistency on display at camp, and in this situation, Bridgewater holds the advantage.

#3 Cleveland Browns CB (Greg Newsome vs. Greedy Williams)

The Browns' Achilles heel last year was the secondary, and the team recognized this by investing heavily in both free agency and the draft to fix the problem.

Now, the Browns face important questions regarding the roster. Greedy Williams was a second-rounder in 2019, but the coaching staff that drafted him is no longer with the organization. Coming off a serious injury, Williams will need to regain some ground in the battle with rookie Greg Newsome for cornerback number two.

Denzel Ward and Troy Hill have already cemented their positions, which means Williams and Newsome will likely have an interesting camp battle.

#4 Philadelphia Eagles LT (Andre Dillard vs. Jordan Mailata)

A first-round pick in 2019, Dillard is having a tough time in Philly. He was below-average as a rookie and didn't play last year because of a torn bicep, which paved the way for Jordan Mailata to take the field after two years of behind-the-scenes development.

Mailata's performance was surprisingly good, which leaves the Eagles facing a tough dilemma: should they give one more chance to a former first-rounder who hasn't proved himself yet but has a ton of potential, or should they give the starting job to Mailata, who has little experience but grabbed his opportunity with both hands? Training camp should settle this one.

#5 San Francisco 49ers QB (Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Trey Lance)

The 49ers have repeatedly said Garoppolo will start Week 1, but if there's one thing we've learned with John Wolford over the last year, it's that all a coach needs is to see a little bit of the other option to change his mind.

Why would this situation be different with Lance? The rookie is seemingly more talented than Garoppolo, and his athleticism and mobility add much more to Kyle Shanahan's offense than the veteran in that respect. We also know how much Shanahan likes his quarterbacks to be mobile from his Washington days.

Garoppolo will start training camp with first-team reps, however, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that Lance will be able to impress and steal the starting job after camp.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha