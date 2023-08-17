NFL training camp injuries tracker: Terron Armstead, Russell Gage headline major absences

The 2023 NFL training camp is set to end soon but it's dealt a few teams some major injury blows.

On Thursday, Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead had to be carted off the field during the team’s joint session with the Houston Texans. The 32-year-old reportedly suffered an injury on his right leg and was avoiding putting any weight on it while being loaded onto the cart.

The extent of Armstead's injury hasn't been revealed. However, Miami will be hoping that he'll be able to recover in time to start against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received unfortunate news on Russell Gage's knee injury. As per reports, the wideout will miss the entire 2023 season after suffering a non-contact injury in training on Wednesday.

On Thursday, scans revealed that Gage had a torn patellar tendon and will require surgery. Reports claim that Trey Palmer is likely to step in to fill the void left by the receiver.

NFL training camp injuries: Other key players who could face a spell on the sidelines

Patriots TE Mike Gesicki suffered a shoulder injury during NFL training camp

Here's a look at some more players who have suffered injuries during the NFL training camp:

Mike Gesicki, New England Patriots

Gesicki reportedly suffered a mild dislocated shoulder in training camp Monday. The Patriots tight end landed awkwardly on his arm after being tackled by linebacker Jahlani Tavai, which has led to doubts over his availability for Week 1 of the upcoming season.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Williams suffered a hamstring injury during practice with the Lions on Wednesday. Reports claim that the wideout is expected to miss the remainder of the preseason due to his injury.

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon reportedly re-aggravated his hamstring injury at training camp. The 22-year-old initially suffered the injury while playing with Illinois last season.