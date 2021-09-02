NFL transactions today: 5 QB moves made on September 1, 2021 

NFL teams have made their final cuts, and teams are starting to claim players off the waiver wire. There are still a good number of players available, and teams are actively looking to fill their slots.

Many NFL teams released players but eventually brought them back to participate in their practice squad. The Baltimore Ravens released quarterback Trace McSorley but re-signed him to their practice squad. The biggest surprise is that Cam Newton remains available.

Ron Rivera asked if Cam Newton popped up on their radar after he was released from the Patriots: "It did pop up on our radar, but just so you know, Ryan Fitzpatrick is our starting quarterback." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 31, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys made an interesting decision by not bringing back Garrett Gilbert. Buffalo Bills brought back both their quarterbacks Davis Webb and Jake Fromm for their practice squad.

Amidst all the moves made on Wednesday, here are five quarterback moves made by NFL teams.

Who are the five NFL QBs that were moved on Wednesday?

Former San Francisco 49ers QB Nick Mullens has found a new home.

#1 Cleveland Browns sign former 49ers QB Nick Mullens

The Cleveland Browns signed Nick Mullens to lead their practice squad. Mullens played for three years with the 49ers. Over the past three years, Nick Mullens has started 16 games and thrown 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. Before signing with Cleveland, Mullens spent his NFL training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

#2 Dallas Cowboys claim former Panthers QB Will Grier off waivers

The Dallas Cowboys cut Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci on Tuesday. A day after cutting two quarterbacks, Dallas signed Will Grier. The former Panthers quarterback checks in as the third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

#3 Detroit Lions signed former Washington Football Team QB Steven Montez

The Detroit Lions made a massive move when they traded Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles for Jared Goff. On Wednesday, the Lions made another quarterback decision by signing Steven Montez. The former Washington Football Team quarterback will take his snaps on the Lions practice squad.

#4 Seattle Seahawks signed former Jaguars QB Jake Luton

The Seattle Seahawks have signed Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton. Seattle signed Luton after releasing quarterback Sean Mannion. The former Jaguars quarterback will be on the Seahawks 53-man roster heading into the upcoming NFL season.

The #Seahawks are signing former #Jaguars QB Jake Luton to the 53-man roster and releasing QB Sean Mannion, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2021

#5 Dallas Cowboys re-sign QB Ben DiNucci

The Dallas Cowboys brought back quarterback Ben DiNucci a day after releasing him. DiNucci will take his snaps on the Cowboys practice squad. It was an interesting move by Dallas to bring DiNucci back over Garrett Gilbert. When looking at the Cowboys preseason, Gilbert outperformed DiNucci.

Edited by Diptanil Roy