NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Divisional Round - January 23, 2021

The NFL Divisional Round got underway last night and provided two incredible encounters that saw both No. 1 seeds crash out of the playoffs due to last-second field goals. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 13-10, and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16.

And there are two more mouth-watering contests today with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC before the Buffalo Bills travel to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. The winners of each game will host the Conference Championship.

NFL games today: schedule, TV channel, date and time

Date: Sunday, January 23

Game: (4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond Jones Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV Channel and Time: NBC, Peacock, 3:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya, Kathryn Tappen

Game: (3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 6:30 p.m. ET

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

NFL playoffs: Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are set to host the Rams in a rematch of the NFL's Week 3 matchup from the regular season. There were plenty of points in that previous game, with the Rams defeating the Bucs 34-24.

Both of these teams blew-out their Wild Card opposition and hardly broke a sweat in two very one-sided games. This should prove to be an interesting matchup between two of the top six sides in the NFL in terms of points scored per game.

Despite concerns over their offensive line, the Bucs have positive injury news. Running back Leonard Fournette is set to play for the first time since a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 16.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Bucs are activating RB Leonard Fournette off Injured Reserve and he’ll play tomorrow vs. the #Rams , source said. He’s been out since Week 16 with a hamstring injury. The #Bucs are activating RB Leonard Fournette off Injured Reserve and he’ll play tomorrow vs. the #Rams, source said. He’s been out since Week 16 with a hamstring injury.

For one of these sides this will be the end of the road. Will it be Tom Brady and the Bucs or Matthew Stafford and the Rams who prevail?

NFL playoffs: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This is probably the matchup that neutral fans have been waiting for all weekend as it pits Patrick Mahomes against Josh Allen. Last year in the playoffs it was Mahomes who came out on top in a 38-24 victory, but Allen and the Bills defeated the Chiefs in the regular season 38-20.

It is a matchup that has caused so much debate leading up to game day. Who is better: the Bills or the Chiefs? Mahomes or Allen? Steffon Diggs or Tyreek Hill? Will the third best offense in football, the Chiefs, overcome the best defense in the league, the Bills?

One thing is certain: Whoever wins tomorrow will host the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

