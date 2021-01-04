NFL Week 17: Twitter reacts to Cam Newton's 4 touchdowns in Patriots' finale

In what could be his only season as a member of the New England Patriots, quarterback Cam Newton finished with a bang.

The Patriots defeated the New York Jets 28-14 on Sunday, finishing the season off at 7-9 and unable to advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Despite that, Cam Newton wanted to make sure he closed out his time in New England properly. Newton completed 21 of 30 passes for 242 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions. He led the team in rushing yards with 79 yards. He even had 19 receiving yards and caught a touchdown pass.

In the end, Newton accounted for four touchdowns and had a QB rating of 127.4 for the day. He broke the Patriots franchise record for the longest run by a QB, which was a 49-yard run in the first quarter. That wasn't the only record he made, as he also became the first Patriots' QB in history to catch a touchdown, something long-time Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady never did.

.@CameronNewton's 49-yard run is the longest by a Patriots QB in franchise history.



New England Patriots

Nonetheless, Twitter had a day after seeing Cam Newton's end of the season performance. Here are the highlights.

If this is indeed it for Cam Newton in New England, I’m glad it ended on a high note.



Pats Buzz

Patriots fans to Cam Newton today:

Cam Newton has set 3 Patriots records today in one game. Hell of a farewell...or is it? 👀

Cam Newton deserves another shot in the NFL, and I really hope he gets a chance to compete for it. No other QB of Newton's caliber in recent memory has been so poorly and lazily analyzed and critiqued over the course of his career.

I'll be rooting for him wherever he goes.



Tanya Ray Fox

What is next for Cam Newton?

Reports have surfaced that the Patriots will likely part ways with Newton after just one season. Considering the deal he was on, the Patriots certainly got their money's worth for the one-year deal Newton signed. As he had stated early this season, it was a "business trip" for Newton, to show the league he still has some gas left in his tank.

Could Cam Newton retire after this season? It could be possible, but he will likely want to continue playing. Considering the scheme he entered into, it was unlikely for there to be any success offensively for Bill Belichick.

One team that immediately could consider Cam Newton is the Washington Football Team. Considering Ron Rivera coached the Carolina Panthers for several years with Newton as the starting quarterback and went to the Super Bowl with him, it would only make sense for a reunion in Washington. It would bring some QB competition as well if Washington were to trade or draft a younger QB.