NFL waited 4 months to disclose Jon Gruden's problematic emails 

The fallout from Jon Gruden’s email scandal continued after he stepped down as Las Vegas Raiders head coach. Gruden resigned after emails from between 2011-2018, in which he had used homophobic and misogynistic language and a racist trope, were uncovered.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote that the NFL had come across emails from Gruden back in July of 2020 and as we now know, the ex-Raiders head coach's punishment for those emails did not come until much later.

Florio also added that the Raiders organization was not told of the uncovered Gruden emails until the 4th of October.

NFL waited months to reveal emails of Jon Gruden

This timeline of events is certainly rather strange and in fact, the whole situation does smell a little off given the timing of everything mentioned above.

Florio went on to write:

“So why did the Raiders get emails about which the league had known for months during the regular season? If this had come to a head in, January, owner Mark Davis could have hired a new coach who would have spent the offseason preparing to move forward”.

“If the league had waited until after the current season ended, Davis could have replaced Gruden then. Instead, the delivery of the emails to the Raiders — coupled with the making of just enough of them public — forced the team’s hand,” Florio finished.

Derek Carr thinks NFL should expose everyone's private emails, not just Jon Gruden's

As a player who has played under Gruden for the last few seasons, Derek Carr is closer to Gruden than most and last week, he was asked about the situation with Gruden.

“If we just started opening up everybody’s private emails and texts, people would start sweating a little bit. Hopefully not too many. But maybe that’s what they should do for all coaches and GMs and owners from now on, is open up."

“You’ve got to open up everything. See what happens.”

Having seemingly gotten along really well with Gruden during the coach’s second stint with the franchise, Carr offered these thoughts on his now former coach.

“I love the man, [but] you hate the sin. No one’s perfect."

The whole situation is certainly a strange one and the timeline that Florio gives, something doesn't seem to add up. Will more come to light in the wake of the workplace misconduct investigation going on at the Washington Football Team?

We will find out soon enough.

