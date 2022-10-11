Waiver Wire pickups Week 6: Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker III and more

It's always important to utilize waiver wire pickups during each week of every NFL Fantasy Football Season. Building a winning roster for a full season often requires adding reinforcements as the season goes on. This is to account for injuries, bye weeks, and players who are establishing larger or smaller roles for themselves within their NFL team's scheme.

Week 6 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season is the most important waiver wire so far this year because it's the first bye week. Here are some of the top players to target on the Week 6 waiver wire as either streamers or depth pieces.

#1 - QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Geno Smith continued his breakout season with the Seattle Seahawks with an impressive performance on the road against the New Orleans Saints. This is one of the most difficult stadiums to play in for road teams. He has now thrown multiple touchdowns in four of his five starts after throwing three against the Saints.

Smith is widely thought of as an early-season fluke, but it may be time to start taking him seriously. This translates to Fantasy Football. He currently ranks sixth in fantasy points among all quarterbacks and is the top option at the position who is currently on most waiver wires.

#2 - RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin

Eno Benjamin took over as the starting running back for the Arizona Cardinals during their Week 5 game. This was due to multiple injuries at the position. James Conner and Darrell Williams, their top two backs, each left the game early and did not return.

Benjamin stepped up by recording 53 yards and a touchdown during the game. He may have earned himself additional touches moving forward and could be the featured running back in Week 6.

#3 - RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III - Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III is one of the most attractive waiver wire pickups in Week 6 of the 2022 Fantasy Football season. Seahawks top running back Rashaad Penny suffered an injury in Week 5 and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. So Walker will take over as the lead back moving forward.

Walker filled in for Penny in Week 5 following his injury, recording 88 rushing yards on just eight carries. This impressive performance could be a sign of things to come this year. The rookie was one of the most dominant running backs in college football last year and looks ready to shine.

#4 - WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts WR Alec Pierce

The Indianapolis Colts were in desparate need of a second wide receiver behind Michael Pittman entering the 2022 NFL season. They selected Alec Pierce in the 2022 NFL Draft and after a slow first two weeks of his rookie season, he appears to have established himself.

Pierce has now exceeded 60 receiving yards in each of his last three games while continuously increasing his workload. He led the Colts in targets, receptions, and yards during their Week 5 game and is now a legitimate waiver wire target in Fantasy Football in Week 6.

#5 - WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens

Since Kenny Pickett took over as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, George Pickens' stock has risen. He has been the top receiver on the team, leading all players in targets, receptions, and yards. Pickett is expected to remain the starter for the rest of the year, so it's time to grab Pickens off the waiver wire in Fantasy Football.

Pickens has recorded six receptions and eight targets in each of his last two games while totaling 185 receiving yards. He and Pickett showed chemistry in training camp and during the 2022 NFL pre-season. They will now carry their production over to the regular season, making him a solid waiver wire target.

#6 - TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints TE Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill is the definition of a boom or bust player in Fantasy Football. His role within the New Orleans Saints offensive scheme is extremely inconsistent. He is fully capable of little-to-no fantasy points in a given week, but when he booms, he really booms.

Hill offers far more upside than most tight ends, especially considering how weak the position is as a whole for Fantasy Football. He exploded for 112 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5, giving him five total touchdowns this season. He is clearly worth a speculative addition from the waiver wire, possessing the potential to win weeks on his own.

#7 - Carolina Panthers Defense

Carolina Panthers DB Stephon Gilmore

The Carolina Panthers defensive unit is a waiver wire streaming option in Week 6 as they play against the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford has already thrown seven interceptions during the 2022 NFL season. He has also been sacked 21 times, so the Panthers defense has a great opportunity for a big week.

Poll : 0 votes