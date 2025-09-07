The Cleveland Browns open their season with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Kevin Stefanski-led side has their work cut out against a Zac Taylor-coached Bengals side with Super Bowl aspirations.Both teams are starting the season on a clean slate, and it's a chance to make a statement on opening weekend. With that being said, let's look at the weather report for the contest.Browns vs Bengals' Week 1 weather reportAccording to Rotowire, the Cleveland Browns versus Cincinnati Bengals game in Cleveland is expected to feature partly cloudy skies and playable temperatures. Also, a light breeze blowing diagonally across the Gridiron will have a minimal impact.The game will take place at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The report predicts a temperature of 65° F with a 30% chance of precipitation at 1:00 PM EST. It means that the weather will not be a factor in the contest.According to Yahoo Sports, mostly sunny skies are forecasted with a high of around 60 degrees for the contest. The report notes that most of Ohio will experience sunny weekend days, accompanied by chilly evenings.How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals?Cleveland ended the 2024 season with a 3-14 record. The franchise had one of the worst records in the league and missed out on the playoffs for yet another season. They had the luxury of picking early in this year's draft, coupled with a handful of interesting offseason roster moves.Cincinnati finished the 2024 season with a 9-8 record. The Joe Burrow-led franchise missed out on the playoffs for the second straight season, and they'll be looking to rewrite the narrative in 2025. It all starts with a trip to Cleveland in Week 1.The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports, with Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston and Allison Williams (sideline reporter) on the call. Fans can live stream the game via DAZN and FuboTV.Here are more details for the Browns vs. Bengals Week 1 game:Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025Live stream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 1 P.M. ETTV channel: FOX SportsVenue: Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio