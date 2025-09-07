  • home icon
  Browns vs Bengals Week 1 weather report: Latest on expected conditions at Huntington Bank Field

Browns vs Bengals Week 1 weather report: Latest on expected conditions at Huntington Bank Field

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 07, 2025 14:38 GMT
The Cleveland Browns open their season with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Kevin Stefanski-led side has their work cut out against a Zac Taylor-coached Bengals side with Super Bowl aspirations.

Both teams are starting the season on a clean slate, and it's a chance to make a statement on opening weekend. With that being said, let's look at the weather report for the contest.

Browns vs Bengals' Week 1 weather report

According to Rotowire, the Cleveland Browns versus Cincinnati Bengals game in Cleveland is expected to feature partly cloudy skies and playable temperatures. Also, a light breeze blowing diagonally across the Gridiron will have a minimal impact.

The game will take place at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The report predicts a temperature of 65° F with a 30% chance of precipitation at 1:00 PM EST. It means that the weather will not be a factor in the contest.

According to Yahoo Sports, mostly sunny skies are forecasted with a high of around 60 degrees for the contest. The report notes that most of Ohio will experience sunny weekend days, accompanied by chilly evenings.

How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals?

Cleveland ended the 2024 season with a 3-14 record. The franchise had one of the worst records in the league and missed out on the playoffs for yet another season. They had the luxury of picking early in this year's draft, coupled with a handful of interesting offseason roster moves.

Cincinnati finished the 2024 season with a 9-8 record. The Joe Burrow-led franchise missed out on the playoffs for the second straight season, and they'll be looking to rewrite the narrative in 2025. It all starts with a trip to Cleveland in Week 1.

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports, with Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston and Allison Williams (sideline reporter) on the call. Fans can live stream the game via DAZN and FuboTV.

Here are more details for the Browns vs. Bengals Week 1 game:

  • Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025
  • Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 1 P.M. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports
  • Venue: Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio
Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

