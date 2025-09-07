Jets vs Steelers Week 1 weather report: Latest on expected conditions at MetLife Stadium

The New York Jets will start their season with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets will welcome former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while the Steelers will aim to spoil former QB Justin Fields' home debut.Both teams had contrasting fortunes in the 2024 campaign, and they'll look to start off this season with a bang. With that being said, let's examine the weather report for the showdown.Jets vs Steelers' Week 1 weather reportAccording to Yahoo Sports, the matchup will be played in cool weather, as is typical in early September in New York. Cloudy skies will be seen at the start of the game, later clearing to partly cloudy skies as the game continues.Furthermore, the winds will be variable and light, ranging from 5 to 10 mph out of the Northwest to start the contest, shifting to the West in the second half. The temperature will be in the upper 60s to start the match, rising into the lower 70s as it progresses. Also, there will be an approximately 15% chance of showers at the start of the contest, decreasing to near zero as it progresses.The report concludes that the game will have almost perfect weather for players and fans. There aren't any adverse weather issues expected, aside from the possibility of a slippery pitch due to the earlier showers.How to watch Jets vs Steelers?The New York Jets finished the 2024 season with a 5-12 record. It was the team's ninth straight season of finishing with a losing record, and they continued their streak of not making the playoffs. Jets' fans haven't celebrated playing in the postseason since the 2010 season. The franchise has since made major changes such as employing former fan favorite Aaron Glenn as their new head coach, signing Justin Fields on a team-friendly deal, and making a few free agent deals.The Pittsburgh Steelers had a significantly better showing in the 2024 regular season. They finished with a 10-7 record and reached the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. However, they were promptly eliminated by archrivals, the Baltimore Ravens. Mike Tomlin's side has since added Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, and a host of other notable players to their roster. The aim is to have a deeper postseason run in 2025.Here’s how to watch the Jets vs. Steelers Week 1 game:Date: Sunday, September 7, 2025Live stream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 1 p.m. ETTV channel: CBSVenue: MetLife Stadium