NFL Weather report today | NFL Conference Championships

Weather is just one of the infinite number of variables that can have an effect on what happens on a football field, and this weekend may provide an example of that. NFL Conference Championship weekend is upon us, with two thrilling matchups set to take place to determine which teams will meet in Super Bowl LV on February 7th. The Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Buffalo Bills, while the Green Bay Packers welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to town.

Back-to-back-to-back AFC Championships at Arrowhead 🏟 The only other team to host 3 consecutive conference championship games was also led by Coach Reid! pic.twitter.com/8rt0FB4VdH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2021

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and Lambeau Field in Green Bay are two of the most recognizable venues in football, and they're both open-air stadiums, allowing the weather to be a factor on the field. We'll take a look at the forecasts for both matchups to see what sort of weather conditions the teams need to prepare for.

NFL Weather Forecast Today: AFC Conference Championship - Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City, Missouri is typically pretty cold around this time of the year and this weekend is no exception. The highest the temperature will get in Kansas City on Sunday is 40 degrees Fahrenheit, with a projected low of 31 degrees. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 5:45 pm CST and the temperature will be 38 degrees at this time, with only a ten percent chance of precipitation.

The overnight weather forecast for Kansas City indicates a 40 percent chance of precipitation, so there is a chance that the field will be wet and frosty when the teams take the field for warmups, whether the precipitation comes via freezing rain or light snow.

The Bills are no strangers to cold weather, as it's only 22 degrees Fahrenheit in their home city Buffalo currently. The cold weather shouldn't impact either team in a meaningful fashion, especially if the precipitation never forms.

NFL Weather Forecast Today: NFC Conference Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers

Green Bay's field crew has the means to clear the entire field of snow if desired, but given that the Buccaneers call Florida home and aren't necessarily experienced with cold weather, Lambeau Field's groundskeepers may elect to only clear the snow from hash marks, and leave the rest of the field blanketed in white ice, and let the experienced Packers enjoy the advantage of being accustomed to icy conditions.

Lambeau Field has been established as a winter wonderland for decades now, with many of the Packers' most iconic moments taking place on a snow-covered surface. We may see more of the same, as the weather is predicted to be cold for the duration of the day, and wet at times.

The overnight temperature in Green Bay, Wisconsin was 26 degrees Fahrenheit with 11 MPH winds and snow showers. The NFC Championship kicks off at 2:05 pm CST and though there is a slight 5 percent chance of precipitation, the multiple hours of snow in the hours leading up to the game should provide plenty.