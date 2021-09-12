Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts prediction & match preview - September 12 | NFL Week 1

Week 1 of the NFL is here! All 32 teams will take the field this weekend, with the Sunday slate particularly packed with showdowns. Taking center stage is the clash between the Seattle Seahawks and Indianapolis Colts. Both sides made the playoffs in 2020 and will to go one step further this time around. A Week 1 matchup featuring two quality teams is as good as it gets.

Match details

Fixture: Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts | Week 1 2021 regular season

Date & Time: Sunday, September 12, 1 PM ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Seattle Seahawks Week 1 preview

The Seahawks travel cross-country and time zones to take on the Colts in what will be an early test for the Seahawks offense that stuttered in the late stages of last season.

The Seahawks struggled when teams dropped into two-high and three-high formations in the defensive backfield. The Colts' defense, led by coordinator Matt Eberflus, is a well-coached, streetwise unit. They ranked 11th in scoring defense last year. The Seahawks may find it tough to score points in this one.

Key player - Russell Wilson

As always, the spotlight falls on Wilson. The star quarterback flirted with the thought of leaving over the offseason. The move never happened, and Wilson is lacing up for Week 1. How Wilson and new coordinator Shane Waldron attack the Colts' secondary will go a long way in deciding a tight Week 1 game.

Russell Wilson on new #Seahawks OC Shane Waldron: "I think he's a wizard... I'm excited to be working with him every day." — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 9, 2021

Seattle Seahawks predicted lineup

Quarterback - Russell Wilson, Geno Smith

Running Back - Chris Carson, Rashad Penny, DeeJay Dallas

WR - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Dee Eskridge, Freddie Swain, Penny Hart

TE - Gerald Everett, Will Dissly

FB - Nick Bellore

Offensive Line - Duane Brown, Jamarco Jones, Damien Lewis, Dakoda Shepley, Kyle Fuller, Ethan Pocic, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell

Defensive Line - LJ Collier, Kerry Hyder, Al Woods, Poona Ford, Bryan Mone

Linebackers - Benson Mayowa, Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Darrell Taylor, Rasheem Green, Carlos Dunlap

Cornerback - DJ Reed, Tre Flowers, Sidney Jones, John Reid

Safety - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Marquise Blair, Ryan Neal

Kicker - Jason Myers

Punter - Michael Dickson

Returner - Freddie Swain, DeeJay Dallas

Indianapolis Colts Week 1 preview

Indianapolis Colts v Detroit Lions

The Colts head into Week 1 battling a few injury concerns.

Star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson had limited participation in Thursday's practice. Veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes is a doubt as he hasn't participated in consecutive days.

It does get better for the Colts. Carson Wentz participated in full and looks ready for Week 1. The Colts will look to run the ball and march down the field. Behind that offensive line, the Colts hope to use Jonathan Taylor and Marlon Mack in an attempt to grind the Seahawks into the dirt.

Key player - Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor shone in 2020. The running back runs with a slashing style. He is physical and excels between tackles.

Taylor is the key for the Colts. Not only is taking the pressure away from a banged-up Wentz important, but keeping the Seahawks' high-powered offense on the sideline is vital. Taylor is a punishing back and he could take advantage of the Seahawks' base 3-4 formation. If he does, the Colts will be in business.

Jonathan Taylor is a bad, bad dude.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/EIUWdnv7WN — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 20, 2020

Indianapolis Colts predicted lineup

Quarterback - Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason

Running Back - Jonathan Taylor, Marlon Mack, Nyhiem Hines

WR - Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin

TE - Mo Allie Cox, Kyle Granson, Jack Doyle

Offensive Linemen - Julian Davenport, Quenton Nelson, Chris Reed, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith, Matt Pryor, Will Fries

Defensive Linemen - Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Tyquan Lewis, Taylor Stallworth, Chris Williams

Linebacker - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, EJ Speed, Zaire Franklin, Matt Adams

Cornerback - Rock Ya-Sin, BoPete Keyes, Isaiah Rodgers, Chris Wilcox, Kenny Moore

Safety - TJ Carrie, Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis, George Odum

Punter - Rigoberto Sanchez

Kicker - Rodrigo Blankenship

Returners - Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

Seahawks vs Colts Week 1 match prediction

It is incredibly tough to separate these two teams. The Colts' defense matches up well against the Seahawks' offense. Furthermore, the Colts' ball-control offense could keep the Seahawks' offense at bay. Add that to a Week 1 home advantage, and the Colts might sneak a one-score victory.

