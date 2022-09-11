NFL Week 1 Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time, and live stream details - 11 September 2022

Week 1 of the NFL season is in full swing and we will have 14 matchups on the slate, including some divisional games. The New England Patriots are on the road versus the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers. The Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers will also travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals in another Week 1 divisional matchup.

In primetime, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys in a reversal of their Week 1 game from last season.

Tom Brady will look to continue his undefeated streak against the Cowboys. He's 6 - 0 all-time in games against them. Without further ado, here are your games for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Week 1 Games 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.

Moblie device: NFL+

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Washington Commanders.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 1:00 pm EST.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings.

TV Channel and Time: Fox, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: New York Giants vs. Tennessee Titans.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals.

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

Mobile device: NFL+

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys.

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 pm EST.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Mobile device: NFL+

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell