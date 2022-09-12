NFL Week 1 Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time, and live stream details - September 12, 2022

The first Monday Night Football game of the 2022 NFL season will see the Denver Broncos travel to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Seahawks.

Quarterback Russell Wilson returns to Seattle as a member of the Broncos after a decade with the Seahawks. Wilson was traded by Seattle this offseason and has signed a five-year, $245 million extension with Denver.

The signal-caller led the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances in back-to-back seasons, winning the Lombardi Trophy in the 2013 season. He's the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and is fifth in rushing yards.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson SEATTLE, I Love You.



Forever Grateful.



The game will also mark Nathaniel Hackett's first regular-season game as the Denver Broncos' head coach. Hackett spent the last three seasons as the Green Bay Packers' offensive coordinator.

The Seattle Seahawks will start the season without Wilson under center for the first time since the 2011 season. Geno Smith will succeed him as the franchise's starter, beating out Drew Lock for the job. Smith started three games last season after Wilson was sidelined with an injury.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The #Seahawks will be wearing their "Action Green" uniforms on Monday Night vs. Russell Wilson and the Broncos. The #Seahawks will be wearing their "Action Green" uniforms on Monday Night vs. Russell Wilson and the Broncos. https://t.co/piViw0IzbC

Despite trading Wilson, Seattle kept their Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf, signing him to a three-year, $72 million extension this offseason. Metcalf led Seattle with 12 receiving touchdowns last season while finishing second to wideout Tyler Lockett in receiving yards with 967 yards.

Pete Carroll will begin his 14th NFL season as the Seahawks' head coach, looking to bounce back after his third losing season at the helm in 2021. The team went 7 -10 last season and will be optimistic ahead of the new campaign.

Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season in what promises to be an interesting contest. Here's where you can watch this week's Monday Night Football matchup.

NFL Week 1 Games 2022 TV channel and live stream details

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks.

TV Channel and Time: ESPN, 8:15 ET.

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Mobile device: NFL+.

