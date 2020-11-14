Two of the NFL’s most exciting quarterbacks square off on Sunday as Josh Allen leads the Buffalo Bills into State Farm Stadium to face Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray leads all NFL quarterbacks in rushing this season with 547 yards, and is tied for the most rushing touchdowns among QBs with eight. Murray is even starting to generate talk that he's been better this season than unanimous league MVP Lamar Jackson was last season.

Allen has five rushing touchdowns of his own, so both defenses will need to remain alert when each QB leaves the pocket.

The Bills (7-2) put on an offensive show last week against the Seattle Seahawks, defeating the NFC powerhouse by a final score of 44-34. Allen all but put the game away in the 4th quarter with a rushing touchdown set up by excellent lead blocking from his offensive line.

The Cardinals (5-3) faced another AFC East opponent at home last week in the Miami Dolphins, but fell just short, losing by a final tally of 34-31. Wide receiver Christian Kirk had a big day in the loss for Arizona, catching 5 balls for 123 yards and one long touchdown pass.

Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals Head-to-Head

These teams don’t face each other all that often, but Buffalo has had the advantage historically, defeating the Arizona Cardinals seven out of eleven times they have played.

When they last squared off in September 2016, the Bills beat the Cardinals 33-18 behind a big day from RB LeSean McCoy. McCoy rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals Team News

The Buffalo Bills are getting healthy in the secondary at just the right time, against a formidable group of Arizona Cardinals wide receivers. Standout CB Tre’Davious White has been nursing an ankle injury, but will play and may follow Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins around the field. Bills veteran CB Josh Norman is also set to return from a hamstring injury, after having last played in the Buffalo's Week 6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Arizona Cardinals will be monitoring their backfield closely this week, as starting RB Kenyan Drake’s injury status may not be determined until game day. Drake hurt his ankle in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, but even if he can give it a go, expect fellow RB Chase Edmonds to be heavily involved in the game as well.

Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals Projected Starters

Buffalo Bills

QB: Josh Allen

RB: Devin Singletary, Zack Moss

WR: Stefon Diggs, John Brown, Gabriel Davis

TE: Dawson Knox

Arizona Cardinals

QB: Kyler Murray

RB: Kenyan Drake(Q), Chase Edmonds

WR: De’Andre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk

TE: Dan Arnold

Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction

This should be a highly entertaining game involving teams with a bunch of talent on both sides of the ball, who can make unscripted plays when things break down.

Keep an eye on Cardinals rookie LB/general defensive rover Isaiah Simmons, who’s versatile enough and fast enough to be utilized as a spy against Josh Allen. Simmons made a clutch interception against the Seahawks and Russell Wilson in Week 7, and his ability to keep Allen from taking off may be a deciding factor in the game.

Prediction: Whatever the outcome, it seems like this game is destined to be within one possession for the entirety of the contest. The Arizona Cardinals are trying to keep pace in a grueling NFC West, and lost a game they very easily could have won against the Dolphins last week. Look for them to come out with some extra energy as they look to remain relevant in the NFC, and for Hopkins to have a big bounce-back performance against a solid Bills secondary.

Cardinals 35, Bills 31