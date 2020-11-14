The Pittsburgh Steelers have dominated their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. It would be safe to bet that it will happen again when they meet at Heinz Field this Sunday -- but there's uncertainty surrounding the Steelers' star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The undefeated (8-0) Steelers are coming off a comeback win against the Dallas Cowboys last week. The Bengals (2-5-1) are coming off a big win at home against the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh should be heavily favored, however, Roethlisberger's status for Sunday is up in the air. He is currently on the COVID-19/reserve list due to having close contact with tight end Vance McDonald, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Roethlisberger is being kept away from the team in quarantine until he can be cleared. The Steelers are reportedly preparing as if Big Ben will be able to play, but if doctors determine he can't, the team will have to go with backup QB Mason Rudolph.

Rookie QB Joe Burrow will be making his first trip to Pittsburgh for the Cincinnati Bengals. He will learn quick about how physical this rivalry is and what it means to both teams. It would be a big notch on the No. 1 draft pick's belt if he could knock off the Steelers.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers Head-to-Head

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals have had 101 meetings between the two franchises. The Steelers currently lead the all-time series with a 66-35 record. Pittsburgh has dominated the head-to-head matchups in recent years, winning the last 10 meetings. The Cincinnati Bengals have not beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2015.

This season the Pittsburgh Steelers have fought to stay undefeated and are showing a lot of heart. The Bengals have fought hard in every game they have played this season. The Steelers are going to be in for a heavyweight fight on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers season results: W, W, W, W, W, W, W, W

Cincinnati Bengals season results: L, L, T, W, L, L, L, W

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

When the two division rivals meet at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers will look to push their record to 9-0. The Steelers defense is one area that we should watch on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will need to hold rookie QB Joe Burrow from having a big game, especially if the Steelers have to put Rudolph instead of Roethlisberger under center.

Most pass completions in 1st 8 career games in #NFL history...



Joe Burrow - 221

Andrew Luck - 190 pic.twitter.com/JJSex0zfvw — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 5, 2020

The Cincinnati Bengals need Burrow to play fearless against the Steelers. The Bengals are also hoping running back Joe Mixon will be active for the game on Sunday. Mixon did not practice on Thursday due to a foot injury.

The Pittsburgh Steelers cannot play like they did against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bengals have a better quarterback than the Cowboys. Burrow has shown that he can make the right plays that are needed to win football games. If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to stay undefeated they'll need to come out and jump on the Bengals quickly and make them play from behind.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Starters

Cincinnati Bengals

QB: Joe Burrow

RB: Joe Mixon (Q), Giovani Bernard

WR: Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, A.J. Green

TE: Drew Sample

Pittsburgh Steelers

QB: Ben Roethlisberger

RB: James Conner

WR: Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington

TE: Eric Ebron

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a hot streak and the Bengals would love nothing more than to spoil the win streak. The Cincinnati Bengals will play a tough game and throw everything but the kitchen sink at the Steelers on Sunday. This game will be close through the first half.

The second half of this football game is when the Pittsburgh Steelers will make the right adjustments on defense to pull away. The Steelers defense will start to overwhelm Joe Burrow and force him into mistakes. The Pittsburgh Steelers will remain undefeated.

Prediction: Steelers 24, Bengals 10