The Cleveland Browns welcome the Houston Texans to the FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday in a matchup of AFC franchises heading in different directions.
The Cleveland Browns are coming into this game after suffering a crushing 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week where they failed to score a single touchdown. At 5-3 this season, however, the constantly-rebuilding Browns are still hoping to sneak into the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
The Texans were in the playoffs last season, but this season they're 2-6 and looking like one of the worst teams in the league. They picked up a win last week against the just-as-bad (1-7) Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-25.
Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Head-To-Head
This will be just the 11th game to be played between the two sides and the first in Cleveland in 6 years. The Texans lead the all-time series 7-3.
The Texans are currently on 5-game win streak against the Browns having not lost to them since 2007.
Cleveland Browns Season Record: L W W W W L W L
Houston Texans season record: L L L L W L L W
Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Team News
Brown linebacker Sione Takitaki (hand) and cornerback Denzel Ward (non-injury related) did not practice on Friday and are questionable for the game on Sunday.
The Browns welcome back star running back Nick Chubb, who has been missing action since Week 4 due to a knee injury.
Out for Cleveland Browns: None
Doubtful for Cleveland Browns: Sione Takitaki, Denzel Ward
Texans running back David Johnson (concussion) missed all three practice sessions this week and is out for the game on Sunday.
Defensive end Charles Omenihu (hamstring) missed practice on Friday and is questionable for the game against the Browns.
Out for Houston Texans: David Johnson
Doubtful for Houston Texans: Charles Omenihu
Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Projected Starters
Cleveland Browns
QB: Baker Mayfield
RB: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt
WR: Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins
TE: Harrison Bryant, David Njoku
Houston Texans
QB: Deshaun Watson
RB: Duke Johnson
WR: Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb
TE: Jordan Akins
Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Prediction
Apart from beating the Jacksonville Jaguars twice this season, the Texans have lost all their games against everyone else this year.
While the Browns may not be in top form themselves, the return of Nick Chubb should tilt the balance in their favor.
Prediction: Browns to win a close game.Published 15 Nov 2020, 22:40 IST