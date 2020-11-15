The Cleveland Browns welcome the Houston Texans to the FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday in a matchup of AFC franchises heading in different directions.

The Cleveland Browns are coming into this game after suffering a crushing 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last week where they failed to score a single touchdown. At 5-3 this season, however, the constantly-rebuilding Browns are still hoping to sneak into the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

The Texans were in the playoffs last season, but this season they're 2-6 and looking like one of the worst teams in the league. They picked up a win last week against the just-as-bad (1-7) Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-25.

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Head-To-Head

This will be just the 11th game to be played between the two sides and the first in Cleveland in 6 years. The Texans lead the all-time series 7-3.

The Texans are currently on 5-game win streak against the Browns having not lost to them since 2007.

Cleveland Browns Season Record: L W W W W L W L

Houston Texans season record: L L L L W L L W

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Team News

Brown linebacker Sione Takitaki (hand) and cornerback Denzel Ward (non-injury related) did not practice on Friday and are questionable for the game on Sunday.

The Browns welcome back star running back Nick Chubb, who has been missing action since Week 4 due to a knee injury.

Out for Cleveland Browns: None

Doubtful for Cleveland Browns: Sione Takitaki, Denzel Ward

Texans running back David Johnson (concussion) missed all three practice sessions this week and is out for the game on Sunday.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu (hamstring) missed practice on Friday and is questionable for the game against the Browns.

Out for Houston Texans: David Johnson

Doubtful for Houston Texans: Charles Omenihu

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Projected Starters

Cleveland Browns

QB: Baker Mayfield

RB: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt

WR: Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins

TE: Harrison Bryant, David Njoku

Houston Texans

QB: Deshaun Watson

RB: Duke Johnson

WR: Will Fuller, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb

TE: Jordan Akins

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Prediction

Apart from beating the Jacksonville Jaguars twice this season, the Texans have lost all their games against everyone else this year.

While the Browns may not be in top form themselves, the return of Nick Chubb should tilt the balance in their favor.

Prediction: Browns to win a close game.