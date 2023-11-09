NFL Week 10 Coverage Map 2023: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details for CBS and Fox

The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears, two struggling teams, will play on Thursday Night Football to open NFL Week 10 actions.
The Carolina Panthers (1-7) won their first game of the season in Week 8, but they were unable to win consecutive games as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts 27-13 in NFL Week 9. With just two games won out of nine this season, the Bears, on the other hand, will likely see their Week 10 matchup as one they can win.
Sunday's games will conclude when the Las Vegas Raiders face the New York Jets. The Raiders will try to win two straight games against teams located in New York, while the Jets will want to avoid losing two straight games.
We'll cover all you need to know about the NFL schedule for Fox and CBS, along with a map showing the games in your region.
NFL Week 10 coverage map
Let's start by examining the CBS coverage map for Sunday, November 12. For Week 10 of the 2023 season, the network will air three games in the early window and two in the late window.
CBS TV coverage map
Green: Cincinnati Bengals vs Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Blue: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Green Bay Packers (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Yellow: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan
Orange: Arizona Cardinals vs Atlanta Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Red: LA Chargers vs Detroit Lions (4:05 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Fox TV coverage map
For Week 10, Fox's early and late window schedules feature five games combined. Of those games, two are in the late window and three are in the early window.
Fox TV coverage map (Early games)
Red: Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston
Blue: Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
Green: Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Fox TV coverage map (Late games)
Red: Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
Blue: Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET)
Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
TNF TV broadcasts
Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon Prime)
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung
NFL Frankfurt broadcasts
Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots (9:30 a.m. ET - NFL Network)
Stadium: Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt, Germany
Announcers: Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Sara Walsh, Stacey Dales
SNF TV broadcasts
Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET - NBC)
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
MNF TV broadcasts
Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC/ESPN)
Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters