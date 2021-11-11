NFL Week 10 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

The NFL season is not too far away from the playoffs, as we're now officially entering the second half of the season. Four teams got a bye this week, but between them, only the Cincinnati Bengals are fighting for a playoff spot. The Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Houston Texans are thinking about the draft.

The best games this weekend will see a clash between Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Patrick Mahomes will strive to rediscover his mojo against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 10 NFL games, the schedule for the week and TV channel information.

NFL Week 10 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 10 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Early

CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 10

CBS, Late

CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 10

FOX, Single

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 10

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 10

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 10 games

Check out the TV schedule for the NFL games of Week 10. Games in bold are nationally televised:

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, November 11

Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

CBS

Sunday, November 14:

New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nissan Stadium

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium

Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Lambeau Field

FOX

Sunday, November 14:

Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., AT&T Stadium

Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Heinz Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FedEx Field

Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., State Farm Stadium

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

NBC

Sunday, October 14:

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 15:

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., Levi's Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 10

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York Buffalo @ NY Jets - Seattle @ Green Bay Minnesota @ LA Chargers Los Angeles Cleveland @ New England - Seattle @ Green Bay Minnesota @ LA Chargers Chicago Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Philadelphia Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Philadelphia @ Denver - Dallas-Ft. Worth New Orleans @ Tennessee Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - San Francisco/Bay area Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Washington D.C. Cleveland @ New England Tampa Bay @ Washington Seattle @ Green Bay - Houston New Orleans @ Tennessee Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Boston Cleveland @ New England - Seattle @ Green Bay Minnesota @ LA Chargers Atlanta New Orleans @ Tennessee Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Phoenix Cleveland @ New England - Seattle @ Green Bay Carolina @ Arizona Tampa/St. Petersburg Cleveland @ New England Tampa Bay @ Washington Seattle @ Green Bay - Seattle Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Detroit Cleveland @ New England Detroit @ Pittsburgh Seattle @ Green Bay - Minneapolis-St. Paul Cleveland @ New England - Seattle @ Green Bay Minnesota @ LA Chargers Miami Cleveland @ New England Tampa Bay @ Washington Seattle @ Green Bay - Denver Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Philadelphia @ Denver - Orlando Jacksonville @ Indianapolis Tampa Bay @ Washington Seattle @ Green Bay - Cleveland Cleveland @ New England - Seattle @ Green Bay Minnesota @ LA Chargers Sacramento Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Charlotte New Orleans @ Tennessee - Seattle @ Green Bay Carolina @ Arizona Portland Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - St. Louis Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Pittsburgh Cleveland @ New England Detroit @ Pittsburgh Seattle @ Green Bay - Indianapolis Jacksonville @ Indianapolis - Seattle @ Green Bay Minnesota @ LA Chargers Baltimore Cleveland @ New England Tampa Bay @ Washington Seattle @ Green Bay - Raleigh-Durham New Orleans @ Tennessee - Seattle @ Green Bay Carolina @ Arizona Nashville New Orleans @ Tennessee - Seattle @ Green Bay Minnesota @ LA Chargers San Diego Cleveland @ New England - Seattle @ Green Bay Minnesota @ LA Chargers Salt Lake City Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Philadelphia @ Denver - San Antonio New Orleans @ Tennessee Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Kansas City Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Columbus Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Milwaukee Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Cincinnati Cleveland @ New England Detroit @ Pittsburgh Seattle @ Green Bay - Las Vegas Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Jacksonville Jacksonville @ Indianapolis - Seattle @ Green Bay Carolina @ Arizona Oklahoma City Cleveland @ New England Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - New Orleans New Orleans @ Tennessee - Seattle @ Green Bay Carolina @ Arizona Memphis New Orleans @ Tennessee Atlanta @ Dallas Seattle @ Green Bay - Buffalo Buffalo @ NY Jets - Seattle @ Green Bay Minnesota @ LA Chargers

