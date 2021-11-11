×
NFL Week 10 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams
Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
Modified Nov 11, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The NFL season is not too far away from the playoffs, as we're now officially entering the second half of the season. Four teams got a bye this week, but between them, only the Cincinnati Bengals are fighting for a playoff spot. The Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Houston Texans are thinking about the draft.

The best games this weekend will see a clash between Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Patrick Mahomes will strive to rediscover his mojo against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.

Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 10 NFL games, the schedule for the week and TV channel information.

NFL Week 10 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 10 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Early

CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 10
CBS Coverage Map for the early games of Week 10

CBS, Late

CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 10
CBS Coverage Map for the late games of Week 10

FOX, Single

FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 10
FOX Coverage Map for the games of Week 7

NFL TV schedule and TV Channel info for Week 10 games

Check out the TV schedule for the NFL games of Week 10. Games in bold are nationally televised:

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, November 11

  • Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium

CBS

Sunday, November 14:

  • New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., Nissan Stadium
  • Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Cleveland Browns @ New England Patriots, 1 p.m., Gillette Stadium
  • Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets, 1 p.m., MetLife Stadium
  • Philadelphia Eagles @ Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High
  • Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m., Lambeau Field

FOX

Sunday, November 14:

  • Atlanta Falcons @ Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., AT&T Stadium
  • Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Heinz Field
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FedEx Field
  • Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., State Farm Stadium
  • Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium
NBC

Sunday, October 14:

  • Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

ESPN

Monday, November 15:

  • Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., Levi's Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 5

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkBuffalo @ NY Jets-Seattle @ Green BayMinnesota @ LA Chargers
Los AngelesCleveland @ New England-Seattle @ Green BayMinnesota @ LA Chargers
ChicagoCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
PhiladelphiaCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasPhiladelphia @ Denver-
Dallas-Ft. WorthNew Orleans @ TennesseeAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
San Francisco/Bay areaCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
Washington D.C.Cleveland @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ WashingtonSeattle @ Green Bay-
HoustonNew Orleans @ TennesseeAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
BostonCleveland @ New England-Seattle @ Green BayMinnesota @ LA Chargers
AtlantaNew Orleans @ TennesseeAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
PhoenixCleveland @ New England-Seattle @ Green BayCarolina @ Arizona
Tampa/St. PetersburgCleveland @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ WashingtonSeattle @ Green Bay-
SeattleCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
DetroitCleveland @ New EnglandDetroit @ PittsburghSeattle @ Green Bay-
Minneapolis-St. PaulCleveland @ New England-Seattle @ Green BayMinnesota @ LA Chargers
MiamiCleveland @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ WashingtonSeattle @ Green Bay-
DenverCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasPhiladelphia @ Denver-
OrlandoJacksonville @ IndianapolisTampa Bay @ WashingtonSeattle @ Green Bay-
ClevelandCleveland @ New England-Seattle @ Green BayMinnesota @ LA Chargers
SacramentoCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
CharlotteNew Orleans @ Tennessee-Seattle @ Green BayCarolina @ Arizona
PortlandCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
St. LouisCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
PittsburghCleveland @ New EnglandDetroit @ PittsburghSeattle @ Green Bay-
IndianapolisJacksonville @ Indianapolis-Seattle @ Green BayMinnesota @ LA Chargers
BaltimoreCleveland @ New EnglandTampa Bay @ WashingtonSeattle @ Green Bay-
Raleigh-DurhamNew Orleans @ Tennessee-Seattle @ Green BayCarolina @ Arizona
NashvilleNew Orleans @ Tennessee-Seattle @ Green BayMinnesota @ LA Chargers
San DiegoCleveland @ New England-Seattle @ Green BayMinnesota @ LA Chargers
Salt Lake CityCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasPhiladelphia @ Denver-
San AntonioNew Orleans @ TennesseeAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
Kansas CityCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
ColumbusCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
MilwaukeeCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
CincinnatiCleveland @ New EnglandDetroit @ PittsburghSeattle @ Green Bay-
Las VegasCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
JacksonvilleJacksonville @ Indianapolis-Seattle @ Green BayCarolina @ Arizona
Oklahoma CityCleveland @ New EnglandAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
New OrleansNew Orleans @ Tennessee-Seattle @ Green BayCarolina @ Arizona
MemphisNew Orleans @ TennesseeAtlanta @ DallasSeattle @ Green Bay-
BuffaloBuffalo @ NY Jets-Seattle @ Green BayMinnesota @ LA Chargers

Edited by Bhargav
