NFL Week 10 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

The NFL season is not too far away from the playoffs, as we're now officially entering the second half of the season. Four teams got a bye this week, but between them, only the Cincinnati Bengals are fighting for a playoff spot. The Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Houston Texans are thinking about the draft.
the Raiders early down pressure rate is absurdno defense should be able to blitz this little but generate this much pressureit will be interesting to watch the natural pressure they're able to generate vs Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night https://t.co/XfaOaxYape
Here you can check the coverage map for the Week 10 NFL games, the schedule for the week and TV channel information.
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn when asked about facing the Falcons for the first time since being their head coach, spoke highly of his time there, and then added: “There’s no time to stroll down memory lane, we got some shit to fix.”
NBC
Sunday, October 14:
Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 p.m., Allegiant Stadium
ESPN
Monday, November 15:
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m., Levi's Stadium