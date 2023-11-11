NFL Week 10 DFS lineup: Falcons-Cardinals top picks for DraftKings & FanDuel feat. Kyler Murray and more

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, which has a strong DFS lineup potential. Arizona is entering the game with a 1-8 record while Atlanta is a game under .500 at 4-5.

When assessing the matchup, which skill position players are used in a lineup could make the difference cost-wise. That being said, let's look at what players can help make a favorable DFS lineup in DraftKings and FanDuel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday, November 12, 2023

Atlanta Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke

Considering a trade for Kyler Murray? Fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Quarterbacks

Taylor Heinicke (Falcons) - DraftKings: $5,100; FanDuel: $7,000

The veteran quarterback gets the start again for the Falcons in hopes of ending the team's two-game losing streak. This week's matchup against the Cardinals could be a good one for Taylor Heinicke.

Arizona allows a 70 percent opponent completion percentage, the fourth-highest in the NFL. This means Heinicke must improve his 55.9 completion percentage this season to be seen as a serious DFS consideration.

Kyler Murray (Cardinals) - DraftKings: $5,900; FanDuel: $7,500

The last time Kyler Murray was on an NFL field was back in Week 14 of the 2022 season versus the New England Patriots. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury and is back under center after surgery and rehab. The biggest question is if Murray is fully healthy.

He will face a Falcons defense that's top-10 this season in fewest passing allowed per game. That being said, this could be the game where the Cardinals figure it out in the air and Murray has himself a game. He is the definition of a low-risk, high-reward player in your lineup.

Running Backs

Bijan Robinson (Falcons) - DraftKings: $6,000; FanDuel: $6,600

A case could be made that Bijan Robinson hasn't been fully utilized in head coach Arthur Smith's offense. The rookie running back is yet to have 20 carries in a game this season.

This could be the breakout game for Robinson as Arizona has allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs. For DraftKings, he is seen as being helpful in a DFS lineup.

Projected DFS Lineup for DraftKings ft. Bijan Robinson

James Conner (Cardinals) - DraftKings: $5,900; FanDuel: $6,500

Conner is on track to be back in the Cardinals' backfield after missing four straight games with a knee injury. A concern here is will James Conner be limited when it comes to his touches in Week 10.

There's a chance he could see a full workload against Atlanta. Starting him in your lineup is safe given the aforementioned possible workload.

Wide Receivers

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Drake London (Falcons) - DraftKings: $5,500; FanDuel: $6,500

London is a good choice to start in a DFS lineup as Arizona has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. The Falcons' young wideout didn't play in the Week 9 game against the Vikings due to a groin injury.

It is a matter of Heinicke finding London versus the Cardinals secondary. The money's right in both DraftKings and FanDuel to give it a go.

Projected DFS Lineup for DraftKings ft. London and Brown

Marquise Brown (Cardinals) - DraftKings: $5,200; FanDuel: $6,600

Brown has struggled to find his place as the Cardinals' No. 1 receiver this season with four games of at least 10 targets. Having Murray back under center could be the jump-start needed to make a difference. His value is similar to London in FanDuel, so he could be a potential flex option in a DFS lineup this week.

Having a hard time deciding between London and Brown? Use Sportskeeda's Lineup Optimizer to set the best possible DFS lineup.

Tight Ends

Jonnu Smith (Falcons) - DraftKings: $3,600; FanDuel: $5,500

This is tough in deciding which Falcons tight end is going to be a standout in Week 10. Last week saw Jonnu Smith reach 100 yards on five receptions with his second touchdown of the season.

While Kyle Pitts is still in the offense, the Falcons have looked to Smith more often. The Cardinals have allowed just 352 yards and two touchdowns versus tight ends, meaning Smith or Pitts might struggle. Smith is viewed as the better call at tight end in a lineup but don't sleep on Pitts.

Trey McBride (Cardinals) - DraftKings: $3,500; FanDuel: $5,100

McBride has just one game with double-digit targets as he faces a Falcons defense that allows 7.3 fantasy points a game to tight ends. If you're not comfortable with Smith or Pitts, Trey McBride might be it as the passing game might come into play in Week 10.

Start him should your budget be short in FanDuel as he would be a safe and cost-effective option.

Christian Watson or Zay Flowers? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer's projections to make the right call in Week 10