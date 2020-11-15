The Green Bay Packers play hosts to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the famed Lambeau Field on Sunday.

The Packers are coming off a 17-point win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. The Jaguars, on the other hand, suffered a 2-point loss at the hands of the Houston Texans.

With a 6-2 record, the Packers are currently leaders in the NFC North while the Jaguars are on the opposite end of the spectrum, placed last in the AFC South with a 1-7 record.

Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Head-To-Head

This will be just the seventh game to be played between these two sides, and the first meeting at Lambeau Field in eight years.

The Green Bay Packers hold a 4-2 lead in the all-time series.

Green Bay Packers season results: W W W W L W L W

Jacksonville Jaguars season results: W L L L L L L L

Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Team News

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (concussion/hand) and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) were limited participants on Friday and are questionable for the game on Sunday.

Tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle) did not practice on Friday is questionable to play against the Jaguars.

Out for Green Bay Packers: None

Doubtful for Green Bay Packers: Jaire Alexander, Equanimeous St. Brown, Robert Tonyan

Jaguars starting QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) failed to practice on all three days and has been declared out for the game on Sunday.

Linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and wide reciever Keelan Cole (back) were limited participants on Friday and are questionable to play against the Packers.

Out for Jacksonville Jaguars: Gardner Minshew

Doubtful for Jacksonville Jaguars: Myles Jack, Keelan Cole

Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Starters

Green Bay Packers

QB: Aaron Rodgers

RB: Aaron Jones

WR: Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

TE: Robert Tonyan (D)

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB: Jake Luton

RB: James Robinson

WR: DJ Chark, Chris Conley, Laviska Shenault Jr.

TE: Tyler Eifert

Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is in red-hot form this season and along with wide receiver Davante Adams is currently decimating opposing defenses with his pin-point accuracy and big-play ability.

The Jaguars on the other hand seemed solid with rookie QB Jake Luton under center but I don't expect them to be any match for the Aaron Rodgers led Packers side.

Prediction: Packers for an easy W