It’s shaping up to be a two-horse race in AFC South, and this week on "Thursday Night Football," both contenders will square off in Nashville. The Tennessee Titans will face off against the Indianapolis Colts, where they’ll look to gain a 2-game lead over their division rivals.

The Colts (5-3) started off strong in their Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens, drawing first blood against them with a Jonathon Taylor touchdown. However, after halftime, Baltimore completely took over the game, and defeated the Colts by a final score of 24-10.

The Titans (6-2) on the other hand never relinquished the control they established in their game against the Chicago Bears last Sunday. Tennessee never trailed in the game, and set the tone with a long touchdown from WR A.J. Brown in the second quarter. They beat the Bears by a final score of 24-17.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Head to Head

The Indianapolis Colts have historically had the Tennessee Titans’/Houston Oilers’ number, beating them 34 out of a total 50 times they have matched up.

This is the first time the two teams will link up in the 2020 season, and will play again in short order on November 29th in Indianapolis.

The Titans defeated the Colts in their last matchup in December 2019, by a final tally of 31-17.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Team News

The Indianapolis Colts will aim to not fall too far behind the Tennessee Titans in the division on Thursday, and their fast-swarming front seven will be a critical to that.

Talented LB’s Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke stymied the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack, holding the Ravens’ running backs tot a total of 53 yards on the ground. On the other side of the ball, Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is in a race to recover from his groin injury, and it will be interesting to see if the team brings him back for such an important game if he’s able to give it a go.

The Tennessee Titans come into the game relatively healthy at all of their main skill positions, but are looking for good news on the injury front to some of their complimentary pieces. Slot WR Adam Humphries missed Sunday’s game with the Bears with a concussion, while starting G Rodger Saffold III left the Chicago game with a shoulder injury. If Saffold can’t get right on a short week, it could allow the Colts’ great LB’s to get into the backfield against stud RB Derrick Henry.

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Projected Starters

Indianapolis Colts

QB: Philip Rivers

RB: Jonathon Taylor, Jordan Wilkins

WR: Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson, T.Y. Hilton (Q)

TE: Jack Doyle(Q), Trey Burton, Mo-Alie Cox

Tennessee Titans

QB: Ryan Tannehill

RB: Derrick Henry

WR: A.J. Brown, Corey Davis

TE: Jonnu Smith

Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Prediction

Expect this game to be extremely physical, given what’s at stake and given the strength of each team. NFL fans should buckle up their chinstraps when they watch the Colts’ defensive line and front seven collide with the ultra physical Titans offensive line and mammoth human being that is Derrick Henry.

Since they’re likely to cancel each other out, there’s a good chance that the game will come down to who executes the best between the Colts’ offense and the Titans defense.

Prediction: While the Titans’ defensive unit has not been as impressive as the Ravens’ so far this season, they figure to be able to contain a Colts team who is playing musical chairs at running back, and who doesn’t have much game-breaking talent in their receiving or tight end groups. If the Colts are able to put up points, it will be on the strength of Frank Reich’s scheme. Indianapolis will not be able to trick their way into beating Tennessee for 60 minutes, especially if Derrick Henry controls the time of possession.

Titans 26, Colts 20.