The Denver Broncos travel to Las Vegas to take on one of the surprise teams in the NFL this season, the Las Vegas Raiders, in a huge showdown in the AFC West.

The Raiders (5-3) are second in the division following a dogged come-from-behind victory against the L.A. Chargers last weekend and will be looking to keep the pressure on runaway division leaders Kansas City (8-1).

The Broncos (3-5), on the other hand, come into Week 10 off the back of a defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Vic Fangio will surely know that his outfit is running out of time to put together a run and sneak into that wild-card space.

In England, we call this kind of match up a "six-pointer," and it's going to be explosive!

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos Head-To-Head

The Las Vegas Raiders lead the all-time series against the Broncos, 65-54-2.

The last time these two AFC West franchises faced off was last season, with the Broncos edging a low-scoring affair, 16-15.

Las Vegas Raiders' season results: W W L L W L W W

Denver Broncos' season results: L L L W W L W L

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos Team News

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson has been reactivated from the COVID-19 list and is likely to play on Sunday. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is still nursing an ankle injury and looks set to miss out.

There are a couple of other concerns for Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Fullback Alec Ingold has only been a limited participant in this week's practice sessions and is listed as questionable; safety Johnathan Abram (groin) is also doubtful though reports suggest he is returning to health quicker than expected.

Doubtful for Las Vegas Raiders: Johnathan Abram, Alec Ingold, Rodney Hudson

Out for Las Vegas Raiders: Maurice Hurst, Kolton Miller

The Broncos had a couple of issues at wideout earlier in the week, but Wednesday saw some good news as both Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy returned to practice. Both players are expected to play on Sunday, which is great news for a team already lamenting the loss of one of the league's very best receivers, Courtland Sutton.

Not such good news on defense, though. Linebacker Joseph Jones (calf) didn't participate in yesterday's session and is expected to miss out.

Out for Denver Broncos: Joseph Jones, Jake Rodgers,

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos Projected Starters

Denver Broncos v Atlanta Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders

QB: Derek Carr

RB: Josh Jacobs

WR: Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor, Henry Ruggs III

TE: Darren Waller

Denver Broncos

QB: Drew Lock

RB: Melvin Gordon III, Philip Lindsay

WR: Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick

TE: Noah Fant

Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos Prediction

The Raiders followed their franchise motif last weekend against the Chargers: Just win, baby.

Jon Gruden's men didn't boast any overly-impressive stats in terms of total-yardage or turnovers and were fortunate to hold on to the W when a last-second Keenan Allen TD was overruled as an incomplete pass... but they continue to win, and that's all that matters.

The Broncos have talent but are struggling to put it all together. Philip Lindsay averages 5 yards per carry on the ground but doesn't see enough of the ball, and quarterback Drew Lock has plenty of ability but seems to be struggling without his favored receiver, Courtland Sutton. Vic Fangio's team is just struggling to put it all together when it matters and I don't see Sunday going any differently...

Prediction: Raiders win, 30-20