The Atlanta Falcons have slowly started to turn around their season after starting the year with five consecutive losses and will look to continue their uphill climb against their division rivals, the New Orleans Saints. The Saints will most likely be turning to backup QB Jameis Winston, who will make his first start of the 2020 season.

The Falcons(3-6) had a bye in Week 11, but played well in their last game, beating the Denver Broncos in Week 10 by a final score of 34-27. Atlanta WR Julio Jones scored a touchdown in that game, and also ran over Denver defensive backs in a Derrick Henry-like fashion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEtWukVV2Lo

The Saints(7-2) are still very much in the mix for the top seed in the NFC, but last week’s victory against the San Francisco 49ers by a final score of 27-13 came at a heavy price. It’s been reported that Drew Brees will miss at least two weeks with a rib injury, among other ailments. Fortunately, the Saints still have RB Alvin Kamara, who scored three touchdowns against the 49ers last week.

https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1328101081017151495

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Betting Odds

The New Orleans Saints are a -4.5 favorite on Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Picks

-- New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas will score his first touchdown of the 2020 season.

-- Saints QB/RB/WR Taysom Hill will have a rushing touchdown.

-- The “over” for the game, 50.5, will be eclipsed by the end of the third quarter.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Key Notes

· The Atlanta Falcons Are 2-2 On the Road

· The New Orleans Saints Are 4-1 At Home

· The Falcons and Saints have played a total of 101 times, with the Falcons holding a 52-49 edge all-time over their division rivals.

· Jameis Winston’s last NFL start came against the Atlanta Falcons

· Winston threw for 201 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions against Atlanta in Week 17 last season

· In his last game against the Saints in November 2019, Falcons QB Matt Ryan threw for 312 yards

· The Saints have won four out of their last five games against the Falcons, dating back to December 2017

· The Falcons have given up 22 passing touchdowns this season, the most in the NFL

· The Saints are tied for the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL this season, with 5.

· The Saints are undefeated against NFC South divisional opponents so far this season (3-0)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Key Injuries

Atlanta Falcons:

WR Calvin Ridley(foot) is questionable

LB Dante Fowler(COVID-19 list, hamstring) is questionable

New Orleans Saints:

QB Drew Brees(ribs) is doubtful

WR Tre’Quan Smith(head) is questionable

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Prediction

Prediction: Falcons 38, Saints 31

Money Line: Falcons +190, Saints -230

Against The Spread: Falcons 4-5, Saints 4-5