Week 11 in the NFL brings us an interesting game between two 6-3 teams with playoff aspirations and Super Bowl possibilities. Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Round playoff game.

The Titans are coming off a reality-check loss last Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, which cost them the lead in the AFC South. As for the Ravens, they lost in the pouring rain against the New England Patriots, 23-17. This will certainly be a big game for both teams looking to bounce back, as both the Ravens and Titans stand in second place in their respective divisions.

If the Titans win and the Colts lose against the Packers, Tennessee moves back into first place in the AFC South. If the Ravens lose and the Cleveland Browns win against the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore moves down to third place in the AFC North.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds

Titans odds: +225

Ravens odds: -275

The Ravens are a -6.5 favorite on Sunday

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens Picks

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will throw at least one interception to the Titans.

Titans running back Derrick Henry will have two rushing touchdowns against the Ravens' defense.

Tennessee's Stephen Gostkowski will miss a crucial field goal.

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens Key Notes

Derrick Henry is second in the NFL in total rushing yards (946)

Lamar Jackson is ranked 13th in total rushing yards (524)

Lamar Jackson is on track to have a career-high total interceptions (currently has 5)

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill leads the league in game-winning drives (4)

Titans have a +10 turnover ratio (highest in the league)

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is tied in second in the NFL among cornerbacks for most coverage snaps without allowing a TD

Humphrey's teammate, CB Jimmy Smith, is ranked fourth in the same category

Ravens RB Gus Edwards already has a career-high touchdowns (3)

The Titans defeated the Ravens in the 2019 divisional round, 28-12

The all-time series between the Titans and Ravens is tied at 12-12

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens Key Injuries

Baltimore Ravens:

DE Calais Campbell (calf) is questionable

Tennessee Titans:

DE Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is questionable

WR Adam Humphries (concussion) is questionable

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!@marlon_humphrey FRUIT PUNCH@Patrickqueen_ TO THE HOUSE



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/ATJ6J35O4D — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens Predictions

Prediction: Titans 24, Ravens 17

Money Line: Titans +220, Ravens -270

Against The Spread: Titans 6-3, Ravens 6-3