In what might be one of the best games of Week 11 in the NFL, the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers take their show on the road to play the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts.

Both teams are led by veteran quarterbacks who are looking to take advantage of a golden chance to make a deep postseason run as their careers wind down.

The Packers (7-2) played an unexpectedly close nail-biter against one of the worst teams in the NFL last Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Luckily for Green Bay, QB Aaron Rodgers found superstar WR Davante Adams for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that put them up for good, and led to a 24-20 victory.

"That's what you want from your leaders."@tae15adams put his toughness on display when scoring the go-ahead TD.@AaronRodgers12 | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/t1AHP4wccr — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 17, 2020

The Colts (6-3) had a much taller task in their prior contest, going on the road against their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans. What changed the game for Indianapolis was the play of their special teams, which dominated Tennessee. A blocked punt from T.J Carrie completely changed the momentum and the Colts went on to a 34-17 win.

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds

Green Bay Packers odds: -110

Indianapolis Colts odds: -110

The Colts are a -2.5 favorite on Sunday

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts Picks

Indianapolis Colts LB Darius Leonard will record at least one sack of Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones will not record 100 yards rushing against the Colts defense.

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship will make a field goal from at least 50 yards.

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts Key Notes

The Packers are 4-1 on the road

The Colts are 3-1 at home

The Colts and Packers have played 43 times in their history, with the Colts holding the edge with a 22-20-1 record

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns last week against Jacksonville, his lowest total since Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Blankenship has made seven field goals of 40-plus yards this season, but hasn't yet made one from 50 or more yards

Darius Leonard only has one sack on the season, against the Detroit Lions in Week 8

Adams has scored a touchdown in five of the seven games he has played this season

On his 24th birthday, Colts RB Nyheim Hines had two touchdowns in Indianapolis’ last game against the Titans

The Colts have out-sacked their opponents so far this season by a 21-9 margin

The Packers are undefeated against AFC South opponents, beating the Jaguars and the Titans earlier this season

WELCOME BACK DARIUS LEONARD!! 😈



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/ZGoRBdUr07 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 1, 2020

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts Key Injuries

Green Bay Packers:

CB Jaire Alexander (concussion) is questionable

WR Allen Lazard (core) is questionable

Indianapolis Colts:

TE Jack Doyle (concussion) is questionable

WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) is probable

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts Prediction

Prediction: Packers 27, Colts 24

Money Line: Packers +120, Colts -142

Against The Spread: Packers 6-3, Colts 5-4