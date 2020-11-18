In what might be one of the best games of Week 11 in the NFL, the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers take their show on the road to play the AFC South-leading Indianapolis Colts.
Both teams are led by veteran quarterbacks who are looking to take advantage of a golden chance to make a deep postseason run as their careers wind down.
The Packers (7-2) played an unexpectedly close nail-biter against one of the worst teams in the NFL last Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Luckily for Green Bay, QB Aaron Rodgers found superstar WR Davante Adams for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that put them up for good, and led to a 24-20 victory.
The Colts (6-3) had a much taller task in their prior contest, going on the road against their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans. What changed the game for Indianapolis was the play of their special teams, which dominated Tennessee. A blocked punt from T.J Carrie completely changed the momentum and the Colts went on to a 34-17 win.
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds
Green Bay Packers odds: -110
Indianapolis Colts odds: -110
The Colts are a -2.5 favorite on Sunday
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts Picks
Indianapolis Colts LB Darius Leonard will record at least one sack of Aaron Rodgers.
Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones will not record 100 yards rushing against the Colts defense.
Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship will make a field goal from at least 50 yards.
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts Key Notes
- The Packers are 4-1 on the road
- The Colts are 3-1 at home
- The Colts and Packers have played 43 times in their history, with the Colts holding the edge with a 22-20-1 record
- Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns last week against Jacksonville, his lowest total since Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Blankenship has made seven field goals of 40-plus yards this season, but hasn't yet made one from 50 or more yards
- Darius Leonard only has one sack on the season, against the Detroit Lions in Week 8
- Adams has scored a touchdown in five of the seven games he has played this season
- On his 24th birthday, Colts RB Nyheim Hines had two touchdowns in Indianapolis’ last game against the Titans
- The Colts have out-sacked their opponents so far this season by a 21-9 margin
- The Packers are undefeated against AFC South opponents, beating the Jaguars and the Titans earlier this season
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts Key Injuries
Green Bay Packers:
CB Jaire Alexander (concussion) is questionable
WR Allen Lazard (core) is questionable
Indianapolis Colts:
TE Jack Doyle (concussion) is questionable
WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) is probable
Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts Prediction
Prediction: Packers 27, Colts 24
Money Line: Packers +120, Colts -142
Against The Spread: Packers 6-3, Colts 5-4Published 18 Nov 2020, 07:14 IST