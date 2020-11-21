Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NFL Week 11: Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks and predictions

Pittsburgh Steelers vÂ Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars
Mitch Bannon
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 21 Nov 2020, 01:02 IST
Preview
Advertisement

It would be easy for the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers to look past travelling to Jacksonville to take on the one-win Jaguars. The Steelers have a divisional matchup against their chief rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in primetime on Thanksgiving Day coming up next week.

The 1-8 Jaguars appear to be simply a formality.

But those Jaguars have changed over the course of this season. After handing the keys to the offense to sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton, the Jaguars have held in games against tough competition, losing the last two contests by a combined six points.

Sunday's matchup in Jacksonville could be a trap game the Steelers will regret.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

Steelers odds: -500

Jaguars odds: +385

The Steelers are a -10.5 point favorite against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Picks

1. Jake Luton has the first multi-interception game of his career.

2. Steelers RB James Conner has his best game of the season, breaking 110 rushing yards and scoring at least one touchdown.

3. Jaguars WR DJ Chark stays hot, catching five-plus passes and scoring a touchdown against the league's best defense

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Notes

  • Jaguars WR DJ Chark has 17 targets in the two games Jake Luton has started for Jacksonville
  • Jaguars RB James Robinson has topped 100 yards in three consecutive games
  • Jacksonville has the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL
  • Luton had 28 touchdowns and three interceptions in his final college year at Oregon State
  • The Steelers have the third-best scoring defense in the league, behind only the Rams and Ravens
  • Pittsburgh has held opponents to just 211 passing yards per game
  • After three picks in Week 7, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has thrown nine TDs and zero interceptions since
Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Injuries

Jacksonville Jaguars:

QB Gardner Minshew II (right thumb) is questionable

LB Dakota Allen (ankle) is questionable

RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) is questionable

RB James Robinson (shoulder) is probable

CB CJ Henderson (groin) is questionable

CB Sidney Jones IV (achilles) is questionable

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) is questionable

OL Cam Robinson (shoulder) is questionable

DE Josh Allen (hip) is questionable

CB D.J. Hayden (hamstring) is questionable

Steelers:

RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable

RB Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) is questionable

LB Jayrone Elliott (illness) is questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction

Prediction: Steelers 28, Jaguars 18

Money Line: Steelers -500, Jaguars +385

Against the Spread: Steelers 7-2, Jaguars 4-5

Published 21 Nov 2020, 01:02 IST
Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars Ben Roethlisberger DJ Chark Jr. American Football Conference
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी