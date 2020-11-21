It would be easy for the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers to look past travelling to Jacksonville to take on the one-win Jaguars. The Steelers have a divisional matchup against their chief rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in primetime on Thanksgiving Day coming up next week.

The 1-8 Jaguars appear to be simply a formality.

But those Jaguars have changed over the course of this season. After handing the keys to the offense to sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton, the Jaguars have held in games against tough competition, losing the last two contests by a combined six points.

Sunday's matchup in Jacksonville could be a trap game the Steelers will regret.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

Steelers odds: -500

Jaguars odds: +385

The Steelers are a -10.5 point favorite against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Picks

1. Jake Luton has the first multi-interception game of his career.

2. Steelers RB James Conner has his best game of the season, breaking 110 rushing yards and scoring at least one touchdown.

3. Jaguars WR DJ Chark stays hot, catching five-plus passes and scoring a touchdown against the league's best defense

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Notes

Jaguars WR DJ Chark has 17 targets in the two games Jake Luton has started for Jacksonville

Jaguars RB James Robinson has topped 100 yards in three consecutive games

Jacksonville has the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL

Luton had 28 touchdowns and three interceptions in his final college year at Oregon State

The Steelers have the third-best scoring defense in the league, behind only the Rams and Ravens

Pittsburgh has held opponents to just 211 passing yards per game

After three picks in Week 7, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has thrown nine TDs and zero interceptions since

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Injuries

Jacksonville Jaguars:

QB Gardner Minshew II (right thumb) is questionable

LB Dakota Allen (ankle) is questionable

RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) is questionable

RB James Robinson (shoulder) is probable

CB CJ Henderson (groin) is questionable

CB Sidney Jones IV (achilles) is questionable

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) is questionable

OL Cam Robinson (shoulder) is questionable

DE Josh Allen (hip) is questionable

CB D.J. Hayden (hamstring) is questionable

Steelers:

RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable

RB Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) is questionable

LB Jayrone Elliott (illness) is questionable

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction

Prediction: Steelers 28, Jaguars 18

Money Line: Steelers -500, Jaguars +385

Against the Spread: Steelers 7-2, Jaguars 4-5