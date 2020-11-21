It would be easy for the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers to look past travelling to Jacksonville to take on the one-win Jaguars. The Steelers have a divisional matchup against their chief rival, the Baltimore Ravens, in primetime on Thanksgiving Day coming up next week.
The 1-8 Jaguars appear to be simply a formality.
But those Jaguars have changed over the course of this season. After handing the keys to the offense to sixth-round draft pick Jake Luton, the Jaguars have held in games against tough competition, losing the last two contests by a combined six points.
Sunday's matchup in Jacksonville could be a trap game the Steelers will regret.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds
Steelers odds: -500
Jaguars odds: +385
The Steelers are a -10.5 point favorite against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Picks
1. Jake Luton has the first multi-interception game of his career.
2. Steelers RB James Conner has his best game of the season, breaking 110 rushing yards and scoring at least one touchdown.
3. Jaguars WR DJ Chark stays hot, catching five-plus passes and scoring a touchdown against the league's best defense
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Notes
- Jaguars WR DJ Chark has 17 targets in the two games Jake Luton has started for Jacksonville
- Jaguars RB James Robinson has topped 100 yards in three consecutive games
- Jacksonville has the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL
- Luton had 28 touchdowns and three interceptions in his final college year at Oregon State
- The Steelers have the third-best scoring defense in the league, behind only the Rams and Ravens
- Pittsburgh has held opponents to just 211 passing yards per game
- After three picks in Week 7, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has thrown nine TDs and zero interceptions since
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Injuries
Jacksonville Jaguars:
QB Gardner Minshew II (right thumb) is questionable
LB Dakota Allen (ankle) is questionable
RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) is questionable
RB James Robinson (shoulder) is probable
CB CJ Henderson (groin) is questionable
CB Sidney Jones IV (achilles) is questionable
WR Collin Johnson (hamstring) is questionable
OL Cam Robinson (shoulder) is questionable
DE Josh Allen (hip) is questionable
CB D.J. Hayden (hamstring) is questionable
Steelers:
RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable
RB Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) is questionable
LB Jayrone Elliott (illness) is questionable
Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction
Prediction: Steelers 28, Jaguars 18
Money Line: Steelers -500, Jaguars +385
Against the Spread: Steelers 7-2, Jaguars 4-5Published 21 Nov 2020, 01:02 IST