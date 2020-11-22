The Denver Broncos welcome the Miami Dolphins to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

The Dolphins have been a pleasant surprise this season, boasting a 6-3 record, and are currently on a 5-game winning streak. After defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, the Dolphins are currently occupying second place in the AFC East.

The Broncos, on the other hand, have had a season mired with injuries to key players. With a record of 3-6, they are third place in the AFC West and are currently on a two-game losing streak after suffering a morale-shattering 37-12 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10.

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos Betting Odds

Miami Dolphins Odds: -189

Denver Broncos Odds: +158

The Dolphins are -4.0 favorites on the road against the Broncos.

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos Picks

1. The Miami Dolphins will score 28 or more points.

2. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will throw two touchdowns.

3. Broncos QB Drew Lock will throw at least one interception.

"All the adversity I've faced, having an opportunity to wake up every morning to do what I love, I've got to smile and always laugh. I've gotta be the guy to bring joy." - @Shaq_Lawson90 https://t.co/itXloLvJnD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 20, 2020

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos Key Notes

The Broncos are 1-3 at home.

The Dolphins are 3-1 on the road.

The Broncos and Dolphins have played each other 19 times in the past. The all-time series stands at 12-6-1 in favor of the Dolphins.

The Broncos have allowed 30 or more points in each of their last five games.

The Dolphins are currently on a 3-game winning streak on the road.

Denver QB Drew Lock has thrown nine interceptions in his last five games.

Dolphins RB Matt Breida is expected to return after his 3-week stint on the IR.

Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa is 3-0 as a starter.

Tagovailoa is the first left-handed quarterback to play in the NFL since 2015.

Broncos rookie WR Jerry Jeudy (15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft) and Tagovailoa (5th pick) were college teammates at Alabama.

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos Key Injuries

Miami Dolphins

RG Solomon Kindley (foot) is questionable

LB Kyle Van Noy (hip) is questionable

Denver Broncos

QB Drew Lock (ribs) is questionable

RG Graham Glasgow (calf) is questionable

DT DeShawn Williams (ankle) is questionable

CB Bryce Callahan (ankle) is questionable

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos Prediction

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Broncos 17.

Money Line: Dolphins -189, Broncos +158.

Against The Spread (ATS): Dolphins 7-2, Broncos 5-4.