The New England Patriots are heading to Houston for a meeting with the Texans on Sunday. The Patriots are looking to keep their current two-game win streak intact. New England is coming off a comeback win against the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football" and a big victory over the Baltimore Ravens on "Sunday Night Football."

The Houston Texans are having a rough 2020 season. Houston has only won two games, and those have been against their division rival Jacksonville Jaguars, who are one of the worst teams in the league. The Texans are coming off a tough loss against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. The Texans have a good shot at playing spoilers to the New England Patriots' recent success.

This Deshaun Watson play is insane 😯



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/z3CHLcOVkT — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 15, 2020

New England Patriots at Houston Texans Betting Odds

Patriots odds: -130

Texans odds: +110

The New England Patriots are a -2.0 point favorite on the road against the Houston Texans.

New England Patriots at Houston Texans Picks

Advertisement

Texans QB Deshaun Watson's four-game streak without an interception has a good chance at coming to an end against the New England Patriots secondary.

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson will intercept Watson. Jackson has had an interception in five straight games.

The New England Patriots will lean on their running backs. The Texans have the 32nd-ranked rushing defense in the NFL.

Patriots QB Cam Newton will rush for at least one touchdown against the Texans defense.

Patriots RB Damien Harris will rush for over 100 yards against the Texans and have one touchdown

J.C. Jackson has been BALLING this season and got the Madden boost to prove it 📈 🚨 @Patriots @ochocinco @EAMaddenNFL pic.twitter.com/rEHCwJM9Ce — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 19, 2020

New England Patriots at Houston Texans Key Notes

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson leads the NFL in interceptions with 6

The Houston Texans give up 167.4 rushing yards per game.

The New England Patriots rush for 161.1 yards per game this season.

Houston is only averaging 87.9 rushing yards per game

New England running back Damien Harris is averaging 5.5 yards per rush this season

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans have met a total of 12 times. The Patriots lead the head-to-head 10-2.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is ranked in the top 10 in passing yards and passing touchdowns

The Houston Texans defeated the New England Patriots at home in 2019, 28-22

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has one or more rushing touchdowns in every game but two this season.

Houston is (-4) in takeaways/turnovers

Advertisement

New England Patriots at Houston Texans Key Injuries

New England Patriots:

RB Damien Harris (chest, ankle) is questionable

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring) is questionable

K Nick Folk (back) is questionable

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) is questionable

Houston Texans:

WR Kenny Stills (back) is questionable

RB Duke Johnson (illness) is questionable

OT Laremy Tunsil (illness) is questionable

New England Patriots at Houston Texans Prediction

Prediction: Patriots 24, Texans 21

Money Line: Patriots -130, Texans +110

Against the Spread: Patriots 4-5, Texans 2-7