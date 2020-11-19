NFL Week 11 odds, preview, picks and predictions

The NFL's Week 11 schedule features one playoff rematch from last season and a few potential playoff previews for later this season.

The rematch pits the Baltimore Ravens at home against the Tennessee Titans. When the two met in last season's AFC Division Round, the underdog Titans knocked off the No. 1 seed Ravens in Baltimore. Titans running back Derrick Henry stole the show from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the eventual unanimous NFL MVP.

Baltimore and Tennessee are both on track to make it to the playoffs again, and could meet again. Other matchups between potential NFL playoff teams this week include Cardinals at Seahawk (Thursday night), Chiefs at Raiders and Rams at Buccaneers (Monday night).

NFL Week 11 preview

Cardinals at Seahawks odds, pick and prediction

Cardinals odds: +140

Seahawks odds: -160

Over/Under: 57.5

Explanation: Two explosive offenses, and the Seahawks have one of the NFL's worst defenses. Even without their famously loud crowd, the Seahawks are still a bit tougher on their home soil.

Pick

Russell Wilson bounces back from a couple bad games (by his standard) to throw two or three touchdowns with no interceptions.

Prediction

Seahawks 31, Cardinals 30

Eagles at Browns odds, pick and prediction

Eagles odds: +160

Browns odds: -180

Over/Under: 47.5

Explanation: The Browns' defense is led by NFL sacks leader and Defensive Player of the Year candidate DE Myles Garrett, who will chasing after Eagles QB Carson Wentz, the NFL's leader in turnovers.

Pick

Baker Mayfield will "game manage" Cleveland into their seventh win, topping last year's victory total for the Browns midway through this season.

Prediction

Browns 22, Eagles 12

Falcons at Saints odds, pick and prediction

Falcons odds: +190

Saints odds: -230

Over/Under: 50.5

Explanation: Drew Brees reportedly suffered rib fractures and a collapsed lung last week against the 49ers. If he can't play, the Saints will likely start Jameis Winston at QB, who led the NFL in passing yards last season as Tampa Bay's starter. Winston can still be good enough to get a win over the 3-6 Falcons.

Pick

If Jameis Winston replaces Drew Brees, he will turn the ball over once or twice, but the Saints still have too much talent offensively for the Falcons.

Prediction

Saints 27, Falcons 20

Bengals at Washington odds, pick and prediction

Bengals odds: +105

Washington odds: -125

Over/Under: 46.5

Explanation: Washington is on its third starting QB of the season (Alex Smith), but their defense is one of the league's best and RB Antonio Gibson is coming off a 2-touchdown effort last week. The Bengals have an exciting rookie QB in Joe Burrow, but were shut down last week, scoring only 10 points against the Steelers.

Pick

Burrow faces a tough defense on the road for the second week in a row; his NFL growing pains will continue for another week.

Prediction

Washington 17, Bengals 14

Patriots at Texans odds, pick and prediction

Patriots odds: -130

Texans odds: +110

Over/Under: 49.0

Explanation: The Patriots are in the unfamiliar position of being below-.500 this late into a season, but they've won two in a row and QB Cam Newton may be rediscovering the touch he had earlier in the season. The Texans scored only seven points in their loss to the Browns last week.

Pick

Texans QB Deshaun Watson will put up more passing yards, but Patriots QB Cam Newton will shine in the run game. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (the NFL leader in interceptions) has grabbed an interception in five straight games, a streak that will continue Sunday.

Prediction

Patriots 20, Texans 13

Highest-graded QBs in the 2nd half:

1. Aaron Rodgers - 92.3

2. Cam Newton - 90.5

3. Tom Brady - 88.0

4. Kirk Cousins - 86.1

5. Patrick Mahomes - 85.0 pic.twitter.com/bGVlTs4KVQ — PFF (@PFF) November 18, 2020

Steelers at Jaguars odds, pick and prediction

Steelers odds: -500

Jaguars odds: +350

Over/Under: 46.5

Explanation: The Steelers are the NFL's last remaining undefeated team at 9-0. The Jaguars are one of the NFL's worst teams at 1-8. Enough said.

Pick

The Steelers remain undefeated in convincing fashion.

Prediction

Steelers 34, Jaguars 17

Titans at Ravens odds, pick and prediction

Titans odds: +225

Ravens odds: -275

Over/Under: 49.0

Explanation: The Ravens' offense hasn't been nearly as explosive as it was last year, when they were the NFL's best team in the regular season. The Ravens lost last week in a rain-soaked game to the underdog Patriots, but this week they're at home. The Titans looked like one of the NFL's best teams early this season, but last week they may have been exposed in a decisive home loss to the Colts.

Pick

Titans RB Derrick Henry and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will provide fireworks on the ground, but the Ravens' opportunistic defense will prove the difference in this game.

Prediction

Ravens 21, Titans 18

Dolphins at Broncos odds, pick and prediction

Dolphins odds: -180

Broncos odds: +160

Over/Under: 45.0

Explanation: The Dolphins are one of the NFL's hottest teams, having won three in a row since rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa took over as Miami's starter.

Pick

Miami's special teams will make a big play -- a kick return for a score, a blocked kick, something along those lines -- and Tua will outgun Denver's young QB Drew Lock.

Prediction

Dolphins 27, Broncos 17

Jets at Chargers odds, pick and prediction

Jets odds: +325

Chargers odds: -450

Over/Under: 47.0

Explanation: The Jets are the NFL's only winless team at 0-9 and are routinely getting blown out. The Chargers are just 2-7, but a lot of their losses have been close and competitive.

Pick

Chargers rookie QB Justin Herbert will go throw-for-throw with Jets veteran backup QB Joe Flacco, who has a Super Bowl title under his belt. But Herbert has more talent around him than Flacco. The Jets' winless streak doesn't stop this week.

Prediction

Chargers 33, Jets 28

Cowboys at Vikings odds, pick and prediction

Cowboys odds: +265

Vikings odds: -330

Over/Under: 48.5

Explanation: The Vikings eked out a win over the Bears this past Monday night, but star running back Dalvin Cook was relatively quiet compared to the previous two weeks when he'd been almost unstoppable. The Cowboys are expected to get QB Andy Dalton back, but he's not Dak Prescott.

Pick

The Cowboys' offense looks a little better with Dalton at the helm, but their O-line is still banged up.

Prediction

Vikings 24, Cowboys 16

Packers at Colts odds, pick and prediction

Packers odds: EVEN

Colts odds: -120

Over/Under: 51.5

Explanation: The Packers and Colts have each won three of their last four games and lead their respective divisions. This should be a close, well-played game between two of the NFL's best teams right now.

Pick

Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has looked like the missing puzzle piece for Green Bay in recent weeks, scoring three TD's in the last two games. His stat line could determine the outcome of this game.

Prediction

Colts 31, Packers 27

Matt Eberflus' Colts' defense 9 games in:



· fewest yards per game allowed (290.4)

· fewest missed tackles in the NFL

· 2nd fewest chunk plays (20+ yds) allowed

· 3rd vs. the run (91/gm)

· 3rd fewest passing TDs allowed (11)

· 4th most passes broken up

· 4th in points (19.7) — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) November 18, 2020

Chiefs at Raiders odds, pick and prediction

Chiefs odds: -334

Raiders odds: +270

Over/Under: 54.5

Explanation: The Raiders beat the Chiefs in Kansas City earlier this season, but since then the Chiefs have added former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell and the Raiders have a lot of injuries on defense.

Pick

The Raiders make it closer than expected, but don't pull off the season sweep over the defending Super Bowl champs.

Prediction

Chiefs 38, Raiders 31

Rams at Buccaneers odds, pick and prediction

Rams odds: +175

Buccaneers odds: -210

Over/Under: 48.5

Explanation: The Bucs bounced back from an embarrassing loss to the Saints two weeks ago with a decisive win over the Panthers. The Rams are closer to the Saints than the Panthers, though, with one of the NFL's best defenses.

Pick

Tom Brady and Co. are a serious title contender in his 21st NFL season, but their inconsistency is concerning. Aaron Donald and the Rams defense turn in a stellar primetime performance.

Prediction

Rams 24, Buccaneers 22