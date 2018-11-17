NFL Week 11: Preview

Manraj Deol FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 6 // 17 Nov 2018, 09:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Potential Game Of The Week - Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals v Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes is the potential MVP winner, but if there is a test of him being an MVP it is this week. Both the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs come into this week being 9-1. Someone this week will be a ten game winner, who will it be?

The Los Angeles Rams are coming into this week winning another close game against the Seattle Seahawks in week 10. The biggest worry of late for the Rams has been their defence which could not stop the Seahawks mediocre offence from scoring 31 points.

Players like Ndamukong Suh, Aaron Donald, and Marcus Peters have to get this defence back on track because the high-powered attack of the Kansas City Chiefs will score more points on them if they operate anything like last week. Head coach Sean McVay will not have any reason to worry about the offence against a below-average defence.

The Rams will have to continue to give the ball to Todd Gurley and run this offence through him and it will result in the passing game opening up. The loss of Cooper Kupp will be significant, but Josh Reynolds has done a commendable job in place of Kupp before in the receiving game.

Kansas City continue to dominate games with their potent offence led by second-year quarterback Mahomes.

Mahomes has continued to distribute the ball all over the field and Kareem Hunt has never looked more lethal in the run and passing game. Last week, wide receiver Tyreek Hill had an explosive game. Look for Travis Kelce looked upon in this game.

The ferocious front four of the Rams can get to Mahomes, look for the young QB to dump it down to his tight end Kelce quickly. When it comes to the Kansas City defence, it will have to contain Todd Gurley in the run game. If the Chiefs can contain Gurley, it will pressure quarterback Jared Goff to be compelled to throw the ball more which is commendable, but the Rams offence starts with Gurley and ends with Gurley.

Mexico City's Estadio Azteca had some poor field conditions which have led the game to be moved to the Los Angeles Coliseum which becomes a home game for the Rams. Hopefully, we see more Rams fans in the stands then the passionate Chiefs fans. Whoever wins this game will become NFL's first and only ten-game winner this season.

1 / 3 NEXT