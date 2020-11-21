NFL Week 11: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, time and live stream

Sometimes, the NFL's schedule-makers and TV carriers combine to swing and miss on predicting which games will make for the best primetime, national-TV contests.

What looks like an intriguing matchup in the preseason doesn't always materialize into something special once we get deeper into the regular season, and the fans wind up getting a dud in what's supposed to be a showcase spot.

This is not one of those weeks.

The NFL's Week 11 schedule is headlined by a trio of primetime games that are each important to the playoff race and have high potential to be exciting games as well.

The "Thursday Night Football" showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals already held up its part of the deal, as the Seahawks held off the Cardinals to reclaim the top spot in the NFC West.

"Sunday Night Football" brings us the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs at the Las Vegas Raiders, the only team to beat KC so far this season. "Monday Night Football" has the playoff-contending Los Angeles Rams facing the Super Bowl-contending Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady.

Here's the complete Week 11 viewing schedule and how you can watch each game.

NFL Week 11 Coverage Map

NFL Week 11 TV Schedule and Channels

Sunday, Nov. 22

FOX coverage

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. EST)

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. EST)

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. EST)

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. EST)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. EST)

CBS coverage

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington (1 p.m. EST)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. EST)

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. EST)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans (1 p.m. EST)

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. EST)

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. EST)

NBC coverage

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. EST)

Monday, Nov. 23

ESPN coverage

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. EST)

