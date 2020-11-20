The NFC East is still up for grabs for almost any team, including the Washington Football Team. They will be visited on Sunday by the 2-6-1 Cincinnati Bengals in a game where both teams are looking for their third win of the season.

Cincinnati is coming off an AFC North loss against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, losing 36-10 in Week 10.

As for Washington, they were defeated by a last-minute field goal by Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater despite a comeback effort from quarterback Alex Smith in his first NFL start in two years.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Betting Odds

Bengals odds: +105

Washington odds: -125

Washington is a -2.0 favorite on Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Picks

Washington quarterback Alex Smith will have three touchdowns.

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow will have at least 300 passing yards.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson will have a field day against the Bengals and rush for over 100 yards.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Key Notes

This will be Alex Smith's second start since his severe injury two years ago

Heading into Week 11, Washington has the NFL's 7th-best defense statistically

Rookie DE Chase Young has had at least one QB pressure in every game resulting in a negative play by the opposing team

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is second amongst rookies for average passing yards per game

Burrow is 9th in total passing yards in the league

Cincinnati is allowing 398.2 yards per game to opposing teams (26th)

Veteran receiver A.J. Green has been very quiet this whole season and does not have a single touchdown yet

Bengals lead the all-time series with Washington, 5-4-1

Bengals rookie WR Tee Higgins needs 131 more receiving yards to surpass teammate John Ross on the teams' all-time receiving list

Washington receiver Terry McLaurin is 4th in the NFL in total receiving yards (787)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Key Injuries

Washington Football:

DE Ryan Anderson (knee) is questionable

Cincinnati Bengals:

RB Joe Mixon (foot) is doubtful

TEE HIGGINS DUNK 😤 pic.twitter.com/uErKo8y83d — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 15, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Prediction

Prediction: Washington 27, Bengals 24

Money Line: Washington -116, Bengals -102

Against The Spread: Washington 2-7, Bengals 2-6-1