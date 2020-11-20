Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

NFL Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals at Washington odds, picks, and predictions

Washington RB Antonio Gibson
Washington RB Antonio Gibson
Suryaraj Jain
ANALYST
Modified 20 Nov 2020, 03:49 IST
Preview
Advertisement

The NFC East is still up for grabs for almost any team, including the Washington Football Team. They will be visited on Sunday by the 2-6-1 Cincinnati Bengals in a game where both teams are looking for their third win of the season.

Cincinnati is coming off an AFC North loss against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, losing 36-10 in Week 10.

As for Washington, they were defeated by a last-minute field goal by Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater despite a comeback effort from quarterback Alex Smith in his first NFL start in two years.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Betting Odds

Bengals odds: +105

Washington odds: -125

Washington is a -2.0 favorite on Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Picks

Advertisement

Washington quarterback Alex Smith will have three touchdowns.

Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow will have at least 300 passing yards.

Washington running back Antonio Gibson will have a field day against the Bengals and rush for over 100 yards.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Key Notes

  • This will be Alex Smith's second start since his severe injury two years ago
  • Heading into Week 11, Washington has the NFL's 7th-best defense statistically
  • Rookie DE Chase Young has had at least one QB pressure in every game resulting in a negative play by the opposing team
  • Bengals QB Joe Burrow is second amongst rookies for average passing yards per game
  • Burrow is 9th in total passing yards in the league
  • Cincinnati is allowing 398.2 yards per game to opposing teams (26th)
  • Veteran receiver A.J. Green has been very quiet this whole season and does not have a single touchdown yet
  • Bengals lead the all-time series with Washington, 5-4-1
  • Bengals rookie WR Tee Higgins needs 131 more receiving yards to surpass teammate John Ross on the teams' all-time receiving list
  • Washington receiver Terry McLaurin is 4th in the NFL in total receiving yards (787)
Advertisement

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Key Injuries

Washington Football:

DE Ryan Anderson (knee) is questionable

Cincinnati Bengals:

RB Joe Mixon (foot) is doubtful

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Prediction

Prediction: Washington 27, Bengals 24

Money Line: Washington -116, Bengals -102

Against The Spread: Washington 2-7, Bengals 2-6-1

Published 20 Nov 2020, 03:49 IST
Cincinnati Bengals Washington Redskins Alex Smith American Football Conference National Football Conference
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी