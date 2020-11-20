The NFC East is still up for grabs for almost any team, including the Washington Football Team. They will be visited on Sunday by the 2-6-1 Cincinnati Bengals in a game where both teams are looking for their third win of the season.
Cincinnati is coming off an AFC North loss against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, losing 36-10 in Week 10.
As for Washington, they were defeated by a last-minute field goal by Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater despite a comeback effort from quarterback Alex Smith in his first NFL start in two years.
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Betting Odds
Bengals odds: +105
Washington odds: -125
Washington is a -2.0 favorite on Sunday
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Picks
Washington quarterback Alex Smith will have three touchdowns.
Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow will have at least 300 passing yards.
Washington running back Antonio Gibson will have a field day against the Bengals and rush for over 100 yards.
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Key Notes
- This will be Alex Smith's second start since his severe injury two years ago
- Heading into Week 11, Washington has the NFL's 7th-best defense statistically
- Rookie DE Chase Young has had at least one QB pressure in every game resulting in a negative play by the opposing team
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow is second amongst rookies for average passing yards per game
- Burrow is 9th in total passing yards in the league
- Cincinnati is allowing 398.2 yards per game to opposing teams (26th)
- Veteran receiver A.J. Green has been very quiet this whole season and does not have a single touchdown yet
- Bengals lead the all-time series with Washington, 5-4-1
- Bengals rookie WR Tee Higgins needs 131 more receiving yards to surpass teammate John Ross on the teams' all-time receiving list
- Washington receiver Terry McLaurin is 4th in the NFL in total receiving yards (787)
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Key Injuries
Washington Football:
DE Ryan Anderson (knee) is questionable
Cincinnati Bengals:
RB Joe Mixon (foot) is doubtful
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Prediction
Prediction: Washington 27, Bengals 24
Money Line: Washington -116, Bengals -102
Against The Spread: Washington 2-7, Bengals 2-6-1Published 20 Nov 2020, 03:49 IST