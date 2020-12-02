NFL: 5 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 12 win over the Buccaneers

The Kansas City Chiefs came into their Week 12 meeting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the NFL's top-ranked passing offense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came in with one of the best defenses in the NFL.

This game definitely had a Super Bowl feel to it, and the Chiefs outlasted the Bucs 27-24 to improve their record to 10-1. The Bucs slipped to 7-5.

5. Le'Veon Bell is not a good fit for the Kansas City Chiefs

Since joining the Chiefs, running back Le'Veon Bell has not recorded more than 40 rushing yards. He has only found the end zone once for the Chiefs. The veteran running back just has not performed like everyone thought he would.

The Chiefs are definitely a pass-first offense. This plays trouble for Bell to get into a rhythm. This is why he is not a good fit for their offense. Le'Veon Bell needs to get into a rhythm to be a factor in a football game. This will be a short trip for the veteran running back.

4. Mike Evans has put together a great season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans has put together a great 2020 season. He has been a big help to Tom Brady and the passing offense of the Buccaneers. We could potentially see Brady and Evans connect more often for the rest of this season.

Brady TD dime to Mike Evans on 4th and 3 🔥



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/py92TJZtjt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

Mike Evans has five touchdowns in the last five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is currently tied for second in the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 11 on the year. Evans had two receiving touchdowns on Sunday against the Chiefs.

3. Can anyone stop Tyreek Hill?

The Chiefs have the fastest player in football at the wide receiver position. Tyreek Hill would torch the Tampa Bay secondary on Sunday. He would record 269 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.

Going into Monday, Tyreek Hill led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,021 and was first in the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 13. There has been a record that has not been broken and that is the single-game receiving record. Tyreek Hill has the opportunity to beat that in his career.

2. Should the Buccaneers worry about missing the playoffs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently holding onto the number six seed in the NFC playoff race. They have big games coming up against the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers need to start thinking about how they are going to hold onto their playoff hopes.

If the Buccaneers lose to either the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons it could put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. A loss to the Atlanta Falcons would make for a great end of the season. The final week of the 2020 NFL season, the Buccaneers will welcome the Atlanta Falcons in a game that could determine whether they go to the playoffs or not.

1. Patrick Mahomes won the NFL's MVP on Sunday

Patrick Mahomes took the NFL's MVP award home with him on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Mahomes passed for 462 yards and 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The young gunslinger has proven that he is the best quarterback in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill put on a clinic vs. the Bucs 🔥



Mahomes:

37/49 Comp/Att

462 Pass Yards

3 TD



Hill:

13 Rec

269 Rec Yards

3 TD pic.twitter.com/gWLtjRY0Xy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is first in the NFL in passing yards with 3,497. He is second in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 30 and first in the NFL in interceptions with only throwing two interceptions all season. The way that Mahomes is playing he may not throw another interception all season.