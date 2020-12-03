NFL: 5 takeaways from the Steelers' Wednesday win over the Ravens

In a game that was delayed three times and without many of the stars it would originally have contained, Wednesday's AFC North battle between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens was as ugly as many anticipated.

The game was initially scheduled for Thanksgiving Thursday, but due to a COVID-19 outbreak and a weather scare, ended up being played almost an entire week later.

The Steelers topped Baltimore, 19-14, to remain undefeated at 11-0. The Ravens fell to 6-5. Here are five takeaways from the final game of Week 12.

5. The return of RGIII

Robert Griffin III was a Heisman winner, the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

But after an injury-plagued fall from grace, Wednesday night was his return to the spotlight. Subbing in for reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson (COVID-19), RGIII showed a few flashes of brilliance but many instances of a weak arm, poor timing, and signs of an aging quarterback who hasn't practiced in weeks. The former Baylor QB finished with just 33 passing yards and 68 rushing yards.

He left the game briefly in the second quarter for what appeared to be a lower-body injury — something that has ailed him for most of his career — but he didn’t miss a play. He later left the game with what appeared to be an injured thigh.

4. Special teams keeps the Ravens alive

If the Ravens were going to have a shot on Wednesday, they needed the defense and special teams to show up, and they did. Playing under former special teams coach turned head coach John Harbaugh, Ravens punter Sam Koch was arguably their MVP, punting seven balls for 321 yards and pinning the Steelers within their own 20-yard line three times.

On a first quarter Koch punt, the Ravens rushed the Steelers return man and forced a muffed punt. The Ravens went on to score one of their two touchdowns of the game on the ensuing drive.

3. Trace McSorely almost the hero in debut

When RGIII left the game for the second time late in the fourth quarter, the keys to Baltimore's chances were given to Trace McSorely, a former Penn State sixth-round pick. In just two completions, McSorely more than doubled RGIII's passing yards (finishing with 77), and threw a passing TD to Marquise Brown who darted to the end zone and broke Minkah Fitzpatrick's ankles on the way there.

McSorely was not given another shot to win the game, as the Ravens defense could not turn the ball over late in the fourth and the Steelers ran out the clock.

2. Ebron got open

Ben Roethlisberger's constant safety blanket was the third option on most passing routes, but tight end Eric Ebron constantly found himself open for Ben to dump the ball off to when plays started to break down.

Ebron has slid into the Steelers starting TE role brilliantly this season, and had seven catches for 54 yards on Wednesday.

1. Steelers win ugly

The Steelers may be 11-0, but this was not a win coach Mike Tomlin will be proud of. The team blew multiple red zone opportunities, threw untimely interceptions, fumbled the ball out of bounds twice, and let the worst Ravens team that has trotted out this season stay in the game.

But, what ultimately matters is that Pittsburgh won the game, remains undefeated, and have a choke hold on the first round playoff bye with just five weeks to go.