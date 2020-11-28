NFL Week 12: Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots odds, picks and predictions

While it may be an ordinary game for some, the showdown between the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals and 4-6 New England Patriots will be something to watch, as both teams fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Cardinals are coming off a tough defeat against their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football," losing 28-21. As for the Patriots, they are also coming off a loss against the Houston Texans, falling 27-20 last week and slipping farther behind the AFC East leaders, the Buffalo Bills.

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots Betting Odds

Cardinals odds: -114

Patriots odds: -106

Arizona is a -2.5 favorite over New England on Sunday

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots Picks

1. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will have two rushing touchdowns.

2. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyle Murray will have at least 300 passing yards.

3. Bill Belichick will run a trick play against the Cardinals' defense

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots Key Notes

Patriots QB Cam Newton has thrown only four touchdown passes this season

However, Newton has not thrown a single interception since Week 7 against the 49ers

Patriots RB Damien Harris is already having a career-high season, with 514 rushing yards to date

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was on the injury report this week, however he was removed

Despite their 4-6 record, the Patriots are still in a hunt for a playoff spot and are fighting with the Dolphins for one in the AFC East

Arizona's defense is allowing 367.7 yards per game (19th in the league)

The rivalry between Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore will continue on, making it a good game and matchup between two of the league's best at their positions.

The all-time series between these two teams is tied at 7-7

The last time these two teams met was in 2016, when the Patriots defeated Arizona 26-21

Both teams stand at 3rd place in their respective divisions

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots Key Injuries

Arizona Cardinals:

WR Larry Fitzgerald (illness) is out

DE Josh Mauro (hamstring) is out

S Jalen Thompson (ankle) is out

New England Patriots:

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) is questionable

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest) is questionable

OL Shaq Mason (calf) is questionable

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots Prediction

Prediction: Patriots 20, Cardinals 17

Money Line: Arizona -144, Patriots +122

Against The Spread: Arizona 6-4, Patriots 4-6