NFL Week 12: Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots odds, picks and predictions

While it may be an ordinary game for some, the showdown between the 6-4 Arizona Cardinals and 4-6 New England Patriots will be something to watch, as both teams fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Cardinals are coming off a tough defeat against their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football," losing 28-21. As for the Patriots, they are also coming off a loss against the Houston Texans, falling 27-20 last week and slipping farther behind the AFC East leaders, the Buffalo Bills.
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots Betting Odds
Cardinals odds: -114
Patriots odds: -106
Arizona is a -2.5 favorite over New England on Sunday
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots Picks
1. New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton will have two rushing touchdowns.
2. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyle Murray will have at least 300 passing yards.
3. Bill Belichick will run a trick play against the Cardinals' defense
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots Key Notes
- Patriots QB Cam Newton has thrown only four touchdown passes this season
- However, Newton has not thrown a single interception since Week 7 against the 49ers
- Patriots RB Damien Harris is already having a career-high season, with 514 rushing yards to date
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was on the injury report this week, however he was removed
- Despite their 4-6 record, the Patriots are still in a hunt for a playoff spot and are fighting with the Dolphins for one in the AFC East
- Arizona's defense is allowing 367.7 yards per game (19th in the league)
- The rivalry between Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore will continue on, making it a good game and matchup between two of the league's best at their positions.
- The all-time series between these two teams is tied at 7-7
- The last time these two teams met was in 2016, when the Patriots defeated Arizona 26-21
- Both teams stand at 3rd place in their respective divisions
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots Key Injuries
Arizona Cardinals:
WR Larry Fitzgerald (illness) is out
DE Josh Mauro (hamstring) is out
S Jalen Thompson (ankle) is out
New England Patriots:
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) is questionable
RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest) is questionable
OL Shaq Mason (calf) is questionable
Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots Prediction
Prediction: Patriots 20, Cardinals 17
Money Line: Arizona -144, Patriots +122
Against The Spread: Arizona 6-4, Patriots 4-6Published 28 Nov 2020, 10:28 IST