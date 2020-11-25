A primetime Thursday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers would, in a normal year, be one of the most anticipated games of the season. But, like many other events and NFL games in 2020, it has been marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Up until kickoff, it will be no sure-thing that Thursday night's game will even happen after over 10 Baltimore Ravens tested positive for COVID-10 since Sunday. Even if the game does occur, the pandemic-induced absences will cast a shadow over the matchup that could've been.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds
Steelers odds: -225
Ravens odds: +188
The Steelers are a -5 point favorite against the Ravens in this week's "Thursday Night Football".
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Picks
1. Gus Edwards breaks out for the Ravens, topping 20 carries for the first time in 2020 and breaking 100 yards against the lauded Steelers defense
2. Ben Roethlisberger struggles. Big Ben has been up and down this year, doing enough to keep the Steelers undefeated, but in primetime, on Thursday he will turn the ball over multiple times.
3. The Steelers defense contains Lamar Jackson. T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh's defensive core will keep Jackson in the pocket, and not allow him to break 50 rushing yards Thursday.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Key Notes
- Multiple Baltimore Ravens tested positive for COVID-19 after last weeks game and will unlikely be able to play Thursday
- The Ravens first and second string running backs (Ingram and Dobbins) were among the positive tests, so Rutgers product Gus Edwards will be the lead back Thursday
- TE Mark Andrews caught five passes for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown last week against the Titans
- The Steelers defense is coming off a win over the Jaguars where they held Jacksonville to three points and caused four interceptions
- James Connor had one of his best games of the season rushing for 89 yards and averaging almost seven yards per carry
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Key Injuries
Baltimore Ravens:
* Note: Several Baltimore Ravens staff and players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday. Not all players are known, and no positive COVID-19 tests are listed on the Injury Report, but Pernell McPhee, Mark Ingram, and J.K. Dobbins are among the positive tests.
DE Calais Campbell (calf) is questionable
CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) is questionable
TE Mark Andrews (thigh) is probable
G Tyre Phillips (ankle) is probable
DE Derek Wolfe (illness) is questionable
OLB Matthew Judon (ankle) is probably
Pittsburgh Steelers:
RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable
RB Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) is questionable
CB Joe Haden (knee) is questionable
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot) probable
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction
Prediction: Steelers 24, Ravens 19Published 25 Nov 2020, 22:27 IST