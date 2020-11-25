A primetime Thursday night matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers would, in a normal year, be one of the most anticipated games of the season. But, like many other events and NFL games in 2020, it has been marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up until kickoff, it will be no sure-thing that Thursday night's game will even happen after over 10 Baltimore Ravens tested positive for COVID-10 since Sunday. Even if the game does occur, the pandemic-induced absences will cast a shadow over the matchup that could've been.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds

Steelers odds: -225

Ravens odds: +188

The Steelers are a -5 point favorite against the Ravens in this week's "Thursday Night Football".

RT + like for a chance to win an autographed @minkfitz_21 Color Rush jersey 🔥



If you’re not the lucky winner, you can shop the Color Rush jersey collection at the @SteelersShop ⬇️ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 24, 2020

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Picks

1. Gus Edwards breaks out for the Ravens, topping 20 carries for the first time in 2020 and breaking 100 yards against the lauded Steelers defense

Advertisement

2. Ben Roethlisberger struggles. Big Ben has been up and down this year, doing enough to keep the Steelers undefeated, but in primetime, on Thursday he will turn the ball over multiple times.

3. The Steelers defense contains Lamar Jackson. T.J. Watt and Pittsburgh's defensive core will keep Jackson in the pocket, and not allow him to break 50 rushing yards Thursday.

Since entering the league in 2018, Ravens RB Gus Edwards leads all NFL players in percentage of runs gaining at least 5 yards and percentage of runs gaining yardage. Gus 🚌 pic.twitter.com/pdtL01acmN — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 25, 2020

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Key Notes

Multiple Baltimore Ravens tested positive for COVID-19 after last weeks game and will unlikely be able to play Thursday

The Ravens first and second string running backs (Ingram and Dobbins) were among the positive tests, so Rutgers product Gus Edwards will be the lead back Thursday

TE Mark Andrews caught five passes for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown last week against the Titans

The Steelers defense is coming off a win over the Jaguars where they held Jacksonville to three points and caused four interceptions

James Connor had one of his best games of the season rushing for 89 yards and averaging almost seven yards per carry

Advertisement

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Key Injuries

Baltimore Ravens:

* Note: Several Baltimore Ravens staff and players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sunday. Not all players are known, and no positive COVID-19 tests are listed on the Injury Report, but Pernell McPhee, Mark Ingram, and J.K. Dobbins are among the positive tests.

DE Calais Campbell (calf) is questionable

CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) is questionable

TE Mark Andrews (thigh) is probable

G Tyre Phillips (ankle) is probable

DE Derek Wolfe (illness) is questionable

OLB Matthew Judon (ankle) is probably

Pittsburgh Steelers:

RB Trey Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable

RB Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) is questionable

CB Joe Haden (knee) is questionable

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (foot) probable

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

Prediction: Steelers 24, Ravens 19