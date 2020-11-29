NFL Week 12: Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings odds, picks, and predictions

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to bounce back after a tough loss against Dallas

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a tough loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys. The Vikings are welcoming the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. The Panthers are (1-4) in their last five games.

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a big win against the Detroit Lions. The Panthers will look to knock off their second NFC North team in two weeks. Carolina will be welcoming back starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater who missed last week due to an injury.

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings Betting Odds

The Minnesota Vikings are -3.5 point favorites over the Carolina Panthers for Sunday's game.

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings Picks

-- Dalvin Cook will have a huge game with multiple touchdowns and over 120 yards rushing

-- Justin Jefferson will have a receiving touchdown

-- Kirk Cousins will not commit a turnover

-- Mike Davis will rush for 100 yards and 1 touchdown

-- Teddy Bridgewater will have a successful game back from injury with 2 touchdowns

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings Key Notes

Teddy Bridgewater has thrown touchdown passes in four straight games

Curtis Samuels has scored in three of the last five games for the Carolina Panthers

Christian McCaffrey was activated from his injury but won't see action against the Vikings

DJ Moore is ranked 6th in the NFL in receiving yards with 863 yards

Justin Jefferson is tied for 8th in the NFL in receiving yards with 848 yards

Kirk Cousins is 10th in the NFL in passing touchdowns with 20 touchdown passes

Dalvin Cook is 2nd in the NFL in rushing yards with 1,069 rushing yards, and 1st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 13 touchdowns

Minnesota Vikings offense is currently ranked 6th in the NFL in rushing offense

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has only thrown one interception in the last four games

Carolina Panthers are looking to beat an NFC North team two straight weeks

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings Key Injuries

Carolina Panthers Key Injuries:

CB: Donte Jackson (Doubtful)

RB: Christian McCaffrey (Out: Did not travel with the team)

LB: Tahir Whitehead (Questionable)

Minnesota Vikings Key Injuries:

TE: Irv Smith Jr. (Questionable)

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings Predictions

Prediction: Vikings 35, Panthers 31

Money Line: Vikings -185, Panthers +165

Against the Spread: Vikings (6-4), Panthers (6-5)