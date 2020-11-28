The Jacksonville Jaguars are where the Cleveland Browns used to be not too long ago.

During a two-year period covering 2016 and 2017, the Browns went 1-31, winning just one game in the 2016 season and then going winless in 2017. A few coaching changes, some general-manager turnover, a No. 1 draft pick on a franchise quarterback and a No. 1 draft pick on a game-changing pass rusher later, and the Browns have finally turned things around.

Cleveland is 7-3 going into Sunday's game against the 1-9 Jaguars, who are battling with the winless New York Jets for the title of the NFL's worst team.

The Browns have won three of their last four games, however, those W's were against the Bengals, Texans and Eagles -- all teams with sub.-500 records. The Jaguars have lost nine in a row after winning their season opener.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

Browns odds: -300

Jaguars odds: +250

Spread: The Browns are a -7 favorite over the Jaguars on Sunday

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Picks

1. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will snap his three-game streak of not throwing a touchdown or an interception.

2. Jaguars running back James Robinson will carry the ball at least 20 times.

3. Jaguars QB Mike Glennon will throw for fewer than 200 yards.

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Notes

The Browns are 2-2 on the road

The Jaguars are 1-4 at home

After throwing five touchdowns and one interception against the Bengals in Week 7, Browns QB Baker Mayfield has not thrown a touchdown or an interception

Browns RB Nick Chubb ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (95.8), but because he's missed four games due to injury, Chubb is 15th in the league in total rushing yards (575)

Kareem Hunt is the Browns' leading rusher in terms of total yards. He's gained 644 yards in 10 games

Browns DE Myles Garrett, who is tied for the NFL lead in sacks (9.5), will have to miss another game after testing positive for COVID-19

Jaguars QB Mike Glennon will be making his first start since 2017, when he played for the Chicago Bears

Jaguars rookie RB James Robinson has notched 22-plus carries in three of Jacksonville's last four games

Robinson is third in the NFL in rushing yards behind Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook

The Jaguars rank 31st out of 32 teams in total yards allowed, giving up 411.3 per game

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Injuries

Cleveland Browns:

DE Myles Garrett (COVID) is out

DE Porter Gustin (COVID) is out

CB Denzel Ward (calf) is out

S Sheldrick Redwine (knee) is out

S Andrew Sendejo (groin) is questionable

Jacksonville Jaguars:

WR D.J. Chark (ribs) is out

WR Chris Conley (hip) is out

CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) is out

OG Andrew Norwell (arm) is out

QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) is questionable

RB Dare Ogunbowale (hand) is questionable

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction

Prediction: Browns 23, Jaguars 14

Against the Spread: Browns 4-6, Jaguars 4-6