The Jacksonville Jaguars are where the Cleveland Browns used to be not too long ago.
During a two-year period covering 2016 and 2017, the Browns went 1-31, winning just one game in the 2016 season and then going winless in 2017. A few coaching changes, some general-manager turnover, a No. 1 draft pick on a franchise quarterback and a No. 1 draft pick on a game-changing pass rusher later, and the Browns have finally turned things around.
Cleveland is 7-3 going into Sunday's game against the 1-9 Jaguars, who are battling with the winless New York Jets for the title of the NFL's worst team.
The Browns have won three of their last four games, however, those W's were against the Bengals, Texans and Eagles -- all teams with sub.-500 records. The Jaguars have lost nine in a row after winning their season opener.
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds
Browns odds: -300
Jaguars odds: +250
Spread: The Browns are a -7 favorite over the Jaguars on Sunday
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Picks
1. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will snap his three-game streak of not throwing a touchdown or an interception.
2. Jaguars running back James Robinson will carry the ball at least 20 times.
3. Jaguars QB Mike Glennon will throw for fewer than 200 yards.
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Notes
- The Browns are 2-2 on the road
- The Jaguars are 1-4 at home
- After throwing five touchdowns and one interception against the Bengals in Week 7, Browns QB Baker Mayfield has not thrown a touchdown or an interception
- Browns RB Nick Chubb ranks third in the NFL in rushing yards per game (95.8), but because he's missed four games due to injury, Chubb is 15th in the league in total rushing yards (575)
- Kareem Hunt is the Browns' leading rusher in terms of total yards. He's gained 644 yards in 10 games
- Browns DE Myles Garrett, who is tied for the NFL lead in sacks (9.5), will have to miss another game after testing positive for COVID-19
- Jaguars QB Mike Glennon will be making his first start since 2017, when he played for the Chicago Bears
- Jaguars rookie RB James Robinson has notched 22-plus carries in three of Jacksonville's last four games
- Robinson is third in the NFL in rushing yards behind Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook
- The Jaguars rank 31st out of 32 teams in total yards allowed, giving up 411.3 per game
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Key Injuries
Cleveland Browns:
- DE Myles Garrett (COVID) is out
- DE Porter Gustin (COVID) is out
- CB Denzel Ward (calf) is out
- S Sheldrick Redwine (knee) is out
- S Andrew Sendejo (groin) is questionable
Jacksonville Jaguars:
- WR D.J. Chark (ribs) is out
- WR Chris Conley (hip) is out
- CB Sidney Jones (Achilles) is out
- OG Andrew Norwell (arm) is out
- QB Gardner Minshew (thumb) is questionable
- RB Dare Ogunbowale (hand) is questionable
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction
Prediction: Browns 23, Jaguars 14
Money Line: Browns -300, Jaguars +250
Against the Spread: Browns 4-6, Jaguars 4-6Published 28 Nov 2020, 15:32 IST