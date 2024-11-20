NFL Week 12 Coverage Map 2024: TV schedule, channel, and broadcast details for CBS and FOX

One of the season's lighter Sunday schedules is here with the 2024 NFL regular season's 12th week. The Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New Orleans Saints are the six teams on bye this week, which explains why.

There will only be 13 games played in Week 12 since six teams will have the week off. After you account for the usual stand-alone games set for Thursday night, Sunday night, and Monday night, there will only be 10 games remaining for the main Sunday afternoon slate.

As usual, CBS and Fox will show the NFL's main Sunday afternoon schedule. This week, the ten games will also be equally divided between the two networks.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As is customary, NFL Week 12 action kicks off on Thursday Night Football at Huntington Bank Field, with the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) and Cleveland Browns (2-8) squaring off in an AFC North game.

In a much-anticipated game this week, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (5-5) will host NFC East leaders Philadelphia Eagles (8-2) on Sunday Night Football. Week 12 will conclude Monday night with a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) and a Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) side that has won four in a row.

Below is the complete NFL coverage schedule for Week 12, a breakdown of the major TV markets, including the CBS and Fox matches each station will broadcast on Sunday.

NFL 2024: Full Week 12 Sunday schedule and TV

Let's start by reviewing the details of Sunday, November 24's CBS broadcast. The station will only broadcast four early-window games and one late-window game this week. This Sunday's CBS early afternoon game will pit the Carolina Panthers, who have won their last two games, against the Kansas City Chiefs, who just suffered their first loss of the season.

CBS TV coverage

Carolina Panthers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty, AJ Ross

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, Jay Feely, Amanda Balionis

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Expand Tweet

FOX TV coverage

FOX's Sunday afternoon schedule for Week 12 includes five games: three in the early window and two in the late window.

Fox TV coverage (Early games)

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin

Indianapolis Colts vs. Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Megan Olivi

Expand Tweet

Fox TV coverage (Late games)

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET) - Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez, Kristina Pink

Expand Tweet

TNF TV broadcast information

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET - Amazon)

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung

SNF TV broadcast information

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET - NBC)

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

MNF TV broadcast information

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.