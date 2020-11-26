NFL Week 12: Coverage map, TV schedule, channel, time and live stream

For the first time since Week 3, the NFL enters Week 12 with a full schedule of games, with not one team having a bye.

But even that was put in jeopardy on Wednesday, when it was announced that the originally-scheduled Thanksgiving Thursday primetime game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers had to be postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Ravens' organization. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, but there's still a chance it could be pushed back to a different week.

At the moment, however, the full slate of 16 games for Week 12 remains intact.

On Thanksgiving, there are two games between two teams who have become football staples on the national holiday.

The Detroit Lions host the Houston Texans, and the Dallas Cowboys host Washington. The Lions have played on Thanksgiving every year since 1934, while the Cowboys have been part of the Thanksgiving schedule every year since 1966.

Each Thanksgiving Day, the #Lions showcase a special uniform. This season, @surface helped us edit classic looks throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/MVQMh8d7yH — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 25, 2020

The Steelers and Ravens were supposed to be the NFL "Thursday Night Football" offering on Thanksgiving.

Their game has been moved to Sunday afternoon -- TV information has not yet been released -- while the "Sunday Night Football" primetime game has the Green Bay Packers hosting the Chicago Bears in a rivalry that dates back to 1921.

The "Monday Night Football" primetime game is a playoff rematch from last season, as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks.

Here's the entire Week 12 viewing schedule and how you can watch each game.

NFL Week 12 Coverage Map

Coverage map: CBS Early

Coverage map: CBS Late

Coverage map: FOX

NFL Week 12 TV Schedule and Channels

Thursday, Nov. 26

CBS

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m. EST)

FOX

Washington at Dallas (4:30 p.m. EST)

Sunday, Nov. 29

CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. EST)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. EST)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. EST)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (1 p.m. EST)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. EST)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. EST)

FOX

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. EST)

Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. EST)

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots (1 p.m. EST)

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. EST)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)

NBC

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Monday, Nov. 30

ESPN

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. EST)

NFL Live Stream

NBC Sports

CBS All Access

Fubo.TV

Sling

NFL Game Pass