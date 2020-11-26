As has been the tradition for the Detroit Lions since 1934, they will host one of the Thanksgiving day games in the NFL this year, when they square off against the Houston Texans. This will only be the second game the Texans franchise has ever played on Thanksgiving, and beat the Lions in their first appearance by a score of 34-31 in overtime.

The Texans(3-7) got a much-needed win in Week 11 against the New England Patriots, beating them 27-20 at home. Former Patriots defensive coordinator and now Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel defeated former boss Bill Belichick, in large part thanks to this bulldozing run by Houston QB Deshaun Watson.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1330587914682527744

The Lions(4-6), meanwhile, had a rough time in Week 11, getting shut out on the road by the Carolina Panthers, 20-0. Despite the dismal performance on offense, Detroit has a couple of highlight plays defensively, including an interception of Carolina QB P.J. Walker by CB Desmond Trufant.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1330608415186575360

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions Betting Odds

The Houston Texans are a -2.5 favorite on Thursday.

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions Picks

--Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson will win the annual Thanksgiving award(essentially best player) CBS gives out each year for the game on its network.

--Texans RB Duke Johnson will catch at least 5 passes.

--Detroit Lions RB Adrian Peterson will score a touchdown.

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions Key Notes

· The Houston Texans Are 1-4 On the Road

· The Detroit Lions Are 1-3 At Home

· The Texans and Lions have only played 4 times, as the Texans only came into existence in the 2002 NFL season. Houston leads the all time series 3-1, including a victory on Thanksgiving in 2012.

· The Lions’ all time record on Thanksgiving is 37-41-2

· Lions QB Matthew Stafford has played 10 career games on Thanksgiving, throwing for 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in those games.

· Texans DE J.J. Watt deflected 4 passes last week against the Patriots

· In addition to a rushing touchdown, Texans QB Deshaun Watson also threw for 2 touchdown passes last week against the Patriots.

· Lions K Matt Prater converted a game winning field goal as time expired on Thanksgiving in 2016 to defeat the Minnesota Vikings.

· Lions RB Adrian Peterson has rushed for 14,605 yards in his career, which is fifth all time in league history.

· The Texans had three players with 80 yards or more receiving last week: Brandin Cooks, Jordan Akins and Will Fuller

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions Key Injuries

Houston Texans:

WR Randall Cobb(toe) is out

RB David Johnson(concussion) is out

Detroit Lions:

RB D’Andre Swift(concussion) is questionable

WR Kenny Golladay(hip) is doubtful

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions Prediction

Prediction: Texans 23, Lions 17

Money Line: Texans -156, Lions +132

Against The Spread: Texans 3-7, Lions 4-6