NFL Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers odds, picks, and predictions

Week 12 of the 2020 NFL Season gives us an early Christmas Present

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Tampa Bay to meet up with the Buccaneers on Sunday. This football game has the potential to blow up the scoreboard. Both offenses are explosive and full of talent.

Patrick Mahomes has put together another MVP season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Tom Brady is also putting together a season that has him in the MVP race. This game has the potential to be a high scoring matchup with all the explosive talent.

"Patrick Mahomes is the MVP until further notice. All other discussions regarding other players being in the race are just time-wasters." 📊 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 24, 2020

As football fans we only get games like this once a year if we are lucky and this game is like an early Christmas present. We have Tom Brady, who is the best quarterback to play the game of football. On the other side we have the most exciting quarterback we have seen in a long time in Patrick Mahomes.

Both teams are equipped with big play wide receivers and running backs who can run and catch the football. How this game was not on Sunday Night Football or Monday Night Football is mind boggling. Either way millions of people will be sitting somewhere watching these two quarterbacks go to work on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds

The Kansas City Chiefs are -3.5 point favorites on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Picks

-- Patrick Mahomes will pass for more than two touchdowns

-- Travis Kelce will have a receiving touchdown

-- Tyreek Hill will have a big game with two touchdowns

-- Tom Brady will throw for more than two touchdowns and no interceptions

-- Ronald Jones II will have a big game on the ground rushing for over 100 yards and two touchdowns

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Key Notes

Patrick Mahomes is first in passing yards, interceptions, and QBR. He is third in passing touchdowns in the NFL this season

Travis Kelce is currently third in the NFL in receiving yards

Tyreek Hill is tied for second in the NFL in receiving touchdowns with 10

The Kansas City Chiefs offense is currently ranked number two in total yards per game

Kansas City has the top passing offense in the NFL

Tom Brady is currently fourth in the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns at 43 years old

Ronald Jones II is fifth in the NFL in total rushing yards

Mike Evans is tied for fourth in the NFL for receiving touchdowns with nine

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have the best rush defense in the NFL only giving up 73 rushing yards to opposing teams

We could potentially see a rematch between the two teams in this year's Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Key Injuries

Kansas City Chiefs:

The Kansas City Chiefs currently do not have any injuries

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

LB: Jason Pierre Paul (Questionable: Knee)

CB: Jamel Dean (Questionable: Concussion)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Buccaneers 35

Money Line: Chiefs -190, Buccaneers +170

Against the Spread: Chiefs (6-4), Buccaneers (5-6)