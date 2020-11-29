NFL Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons odds, pick, and predictions

The Las Vegas Raiders look to stay on pace for the NFL playoffs

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a tough loss against their AFC West division rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still sitting in a good position in the AFC playoff race. The Atlanta Falcons are trying to salvage their season and play spoilers. After last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders fell to seventh in the AFC Playoff Standings.

The Las Vegas #Raiders head back to the East Coast for the third time in the 2020 season to face the 3-7 Atlanta Falcons in #NFL Week 12. It is here where the Silver and Black can reignite their winning ways. #RaiderNation



✍️ @KobeGelles



👉 https://t.co/fYGysL2DK7 pic.twitter.com/qnFx14YoRA — RaiderRamble.com™ (@TheRaiderRamble) November 27, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons Betting odds

The Las Vegas Raiders are -3 point favorites on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons Picks

-- Derek Carr will throw 2 or more touchdowns

-- Josh Jacobs will rush for over 100 yards and 1 touchdown

Advertisement

-- Las Vegas Raiders defense will force Matt Ryan into a turnover

-- The Falcons will struggle to move the football on the ground

-- Calvin Ridley will reach 100 yards receiving and a touchdown

Falcons RB Todd Gurley (knee) ruled OUT vs. Raidershttps://t.co/DQj0kMyQMT pic.twitter.com/zcfZCYtMlY — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 27, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons Key Notes

Derek Carr is tied for second in the NFL in interceptions thrown and fourth in QBR

Josh Jacobs is third in the NFL in attempts and fourth in NFL in rushing yards and tied for fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns

Darren Waller has found the endzone in three out of the last five games for the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line has not given up a sack in the last two games

Las Vegas Raiders are ranking seventh in the NFL in rushing offense

The Atlanta Falcons is ranked third in the NFL in passing yards

Matt Ryan is currently fourth in the NFL in total passing yards

The Atlanta Falcons will be without running back Todd Gurley

Atlanta Falcons defense is currently ranked 31st in the NFL in pass defense

Las Vegas Raiders are currently ranked 28th in the NFL in pass defense

Advertisement

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons Key Injuries

Las Vegas Raiders:

RB: Josh Jacobs (Questionable: Hip)

RB: Jalen Richardson (Questionable: Chest)

S: Erik Harris (Questionable)

Atlanta Falcons:

TE: Hayden Hurst (Questionable: Ankle)

RB: Todd Gurley (Out: Knee)

WR: Calvin Ridley (Questionable: Foot)

WR: Julio Jones (Questionable: Foot)

DT: Grady Jarrett (Questionable: Knee)

Donte Fowler Jr (Questionable: Hamstring)

LB: Mykal Walker (Questionable: Hamstring)

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons Predictions

Prediction: Raiders 42, Falcons 35

Money Line: Raiders -160, Falcons +140

Against the Spread: Raiders (7-3), Falcons (4-6)