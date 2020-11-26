Create
NFL Week 12: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets odds, picks and predictions

Can WR Denzel Mims And The New York Jets Get Their First Win Of The Season Against the Miami Dolphins?
Andrew Pistone
ANALYST
Modified 26 Nov 2020, 03:02 IST
Preview
In their first matchup of the season, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 24-0 in South Florida. On Sunday, the Dolphins will make the trip up to MetLife Stadium to try and secure a season sweep of their division rivals.

The Dolphins(6-4) had their five-game winning streak snapped against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, falling 20-13 in Denver. Although he was benched later in the game, Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass to WR DeVante Parker in the first quarter to give the Dolphins an early edge.

The Jets(0-10) continue to have one of the roughest starts to an NFL season in recent memory, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road last week by a final tally of 34-28. New York was able to rally in the second half to make it a tighter contest, ignited by a touchdown pass from QB Joe Flacco to WR Breshad Perriman.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Betting Odds

The Miami Dolphins are a -6.5 favorite on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Picks

--Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki will score a touchdown

 --New York Jets RB Frank Gore will receive at least 15 carries.

--Dolphins K Jason Sanders will make a 50-yard field goal.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Key Notes

·      The Miami Dolphins Are 3-2 On the Road

·      The New York Jets Are 0-5 At Home

·      The Dolphins and Jets have played each other a total of 109 times, with the Jets having a slim edge in the all time series, 55-53-1

·      Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Sunday that Tua Tagovailoa would remain the starter against the Jets.

·      Tagovailoa was limited at Wednesday’s practice with a thumb injury on his throwing hand(left).

·      Jets RB Frank Gore carried the ball 15 times for 61 yards and one touchdown against the Chargers last week.

·      Jets WR Denzel Mims has improved his receiving yardage total in each game he’s played, with a high of 71 yards last week.

·      Dolphins K Jason Sanders has only missed one field goal this season and has not missed an extra point.

·      Jets head coach Adam Gase coached the Dolphins for three seasons, compiling a record of 23-25 in Miami.

·      Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 6.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Key Injuries

Miami Dolphins:

RB Salvon Ahmed(shoulder) is questionable

RB Myles Gaskin(knee) is questionable

New York Jets:

QB Sam D’Arnold(shoulder) is questionable

RB Lamical Perine(ankle) is out

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Prediction

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 10

Money Line: Dolphins -280, Jets +230

Against The Spread: Dolphins 6-4, Jets 0-10

Published 26 Nov 2020, 03:02 IST
NFL Playoffs New York Jets Miami Dolphins Ryan Fitzpatrick Joe Flacco American Football Conference
