In their first matchup of the season, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 24-0 in South Florida. On Sunday, the Dolphins will make the trip up to MetLife Stadium to try and secure a season sweep of their division rivals.

The Dolphins(6-4) had their five-game winning streak snapped against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, falling 20-13 in Denver. Although he was benched later in the game, Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass to WR DeVante Parker in the first quarter to give the Dolphins an early edge.

The Jets(0-10) continue to have one of the roughest starts to an NFL season in recent memory, losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on the road last week by a final tally of 34-28. New York was able to rally in the second half to make it a tighter contest, ignited by a touchdown pass from QB Joe Flacco to WR Breshad Perriman.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Betting Odds

The Miami Dolphins are a -6.5 favorite on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Picks

--Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki will score a touchdown

--New York Jets RB Frank Gore will receive at least 15 carries.

Advertisement

--Dolphins K Jason Sanders will make a 50-yard field goal.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Key Notes

· The Miami Dolphins Are 3-2 On the Road

· The New York Jets Are 0-5 At Home

· The Dolphins and Jets have played each other a total of 109 times, with the Jets having a slim edge in the all time series, 55-53-1

· Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Sunday that Tua Tagovailoa would remain the starter against the Jets.

· Tagovailoa was limited at Wednesday’s practice with a thumb injury on his throwing hand(left).

· Jets RB Frank Gore carried the ball 15 times for 61 yards and one touchdown against the Chargers last week.

· Jets WR Denzel Mims has improved his receiving yardage total in each game he’s played, with a high of 71 yards last week.

· Dolphins K Jason Sanders has only missed one field goal this season and has not missed an extra point.

· Jets head coach Adam Gase coached the Dolphins for three seasons, compiling a record of 23-25 in Miami.

· Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 6.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Key Injuries

Miami Dolphins:

RB Salvon Ahmed(shoulder) is questionable

RB Myles Gaskin(knee) is questionable

New York Jets:

QB Sam D’Arnold(shoulder) is questionable

RB Lamical Perine(ankle) is out

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Prediction

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Jets 10

Money Line: Dolphins -280, Jets +230

Against The Spread: Dolphins 6-4, Jets 0-10