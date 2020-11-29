The Cincinnati Bengals welcome the New York Giants to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.
The Giants have been dismal, sporting a 3-7 record this season. Back in Week 2, they lost their marquee player, running back Saquon Barkley, to a season-ending knee injury. Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and the centerpiece of New York's offense. The team's running back-by-committee approach in Barkley's absence hasn't been very productive.
The Bengals have been no better this season, sporting a 2-7-1 record. Cincinnati was dealt a huge blow in Week 11 during a 20-9 loss against Washington when their rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered a season-ending knee injury. Brandon Allen will replace Burrow as the Bengals' starter.
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds
New York Giants Odds: +264
Cincinnati Bengals Odds: -220
Spread: The Giants are -6.0 favorites on the road against the Bengals on Sunday
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals Picks
1. Bengals QB Brandon Allen will throw at least one interception in his first start for Cincinnati.
2. Giants RB Wayne Gallman will rush for over 70 yards and score at least one touchdown.
3. Giants QB Daniel Jones will throw at least two touchdown passes.
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals Key Notes
- The Giants are 1-4 on the road.
- The Bengals are 2-2 at home.
- The Bengals and Giants have played each other 10 times in the past. The all-time series stands at 6-4 in favor of the Bengals.
- The Bengals defense allows 5.0 yards per rush, which is the second-worst in the league.
- The Giants defense allows 4.0 yards per rush, which is 8th-best in the league.
- Bengals RB Joe Mixon was put on IR due to a foot injury.
- Mixon has played in only six of Cincinnati's 10 games this season, and he's still the team's leading rusher by a wide margin. Mixon's 428 yards is more than double that of runner-up Giovanni Bernard (191 yards).
- This will be Brandon Allen’s fourth career start. He started three games for the Denver Broncos last year.
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals Key Injuries
New York Giants
WR Sterling Shepard (hip/toe) is questionable
Cincinnati Bengals
RB Joe Mixon (foot) is out
CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) is questionable
LB Markus Bailey (hamstring) is questionable
RB Giovani Bernard (concussion) is questionable
New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction
Prediction: Giants 24, Bengals 6
Money Line: Giants +264, Bengals -220
Against the Spread (ATS): Giants 7-3, Bengals 5-4-1Published 29 Nov 2020, 17:12 IST