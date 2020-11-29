The Cincinnati Bengals welcome the New York Giants to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

The Giants have been dismal, sporting a 3-7 record this season. Back in Week 2, they lost their marquee player, running back Saquon Barkley, to a season-ending knee injury. Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and the centerpiece of New York's offense. The team's running back-by-committee approach in Barkley's absence hasn't been very productive.

The Bengals have been no better this season, sporting a 2-7-1 record. Cincinnati was dealt a huge blow in Week 11 during a 20-9 loss against Washington when their rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered a season-ending knee injury. Brandon Allen will replace Burrow as the Bengals' starter.

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds

New York Giants Odds: +264

Cincinnati Bengals Odds: -220

Spread: The Giants are -6.0 favorites on the road against the Bengals on Sunday

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals Picks

1. Bengals QB Brandon Allen will throw at least one interception in his first start for Cincinnati.

2. Giants RB Wayne Gallman will rush for over 70 yards and score at least one touchdown.

3. Giants QB Daniel Jones will throw at least two touchdown passes.

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals Key Notes

The Giants are 1-4 on the road.

The Bengals are 2-2 at home.

The Bengals and Giants have played each other 10 times in the past. The all-time series stands at 6-4 in favor of the Bengals.

The Bengals defense allows 5.0 yards per rush, which is the second-worst in the league.

The Giants defense allows 4.0 yards per rush, which is 8th-best in the league.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon was put on IR due to a foot injury.

Mixon has played in only six of Cincinnati's 10 games this season, and he's still the team's leading rusher by a wide margin. Mixon's 428 yards is more than double that of runner-up Giovanni Bernard (191 yards).

This will be Brandon Allen’s fourth career start. He started three games for the Denver Broncos last year.

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals Key Injuries

New York Giants

WR Sterling Shepard (hip/toe) is questionable

Cincinnati Bengals

RB Joe Mixon (foot) is out

CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring) is questionable

LB Markus Bailey (hamstring) is questionable

RB Giovani Bernard (concussion) is questionable

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals Prediction

Prediction: Giants 24, Bengals 6

Against the Spread (ATS): Giants 7-3, Bengals 5-4-1