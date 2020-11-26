NFL Week 12 odds, previews, picks and predictions

Week 12 of the NFL season sees the playoff picture really starting to take shape.

Some teams are establishing commanding leads in their respective division races. Some teams are mathematically falling out of postseason contention. Some teams are fighting to stay on the playoff bubble. Some teams are looking beyond the bubble and have more lofty goals of earning first-round byes and home field advantage.

Every team is in action this week -- no one has a bye -- with the 16 games schedule split between Thanksgiving Thursday, Sunday and Monday. One game had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.

NFL Week 12 preview

Texans at Lions odds, pick and prediction

Texans odds: -170

Lions odds: +150

Over/Under: 51.0

Explanation: The Lions were missing their top running back and top receiver, and it led to them being shut out last week against the Panthers. The Texans have only won three games this season -- and two of those were against the Jaguars -- but they won last week against the Patriots, and on paper they actually have more talent than the banged-up Lions.

Pick

Texans QB Deshaun Watson's five-game streak without throwing an interception will continue, as will his 12-game streak (dating back to last season) of accounting for at least one touchdown.

Prediction

Texans 26, Lions 13

Washington at Dallas odds, pick and prediction

Washington odds: +130

Cowboys odds: -150

Over/Under: 46.0

Explanation: Both teams are starting quarterbacks who began the season as backups, but have a lot of previous experience as starters. Washington's Alex Smith and Dallas' Andy Dalton have been keeping their teams afloat and alive in the NFC East division race. If it comes down to the running game, the Cowboys have the star RB in Ezekiel Elliott, who may have had a turning-point game last week.

Pick

Dalton and Elliott keep up the momentum from last week and lift the Cowboys into first place in the NFC East.

Prediction

Cowboys 24, Washington 21

Raiders at Falcons odds, pick and prediction

Raiders odds: -160

Falcons odds: +140

Over/Under: 54.0

Explanation: The Raiders lost a shootout to the Chiefs last week, snapping a three-game win streak, while the Falcons were beaten decisively by the Drew Brees-less Saints.

Pick

The Raiders will bounce back after last week's loss, lighting up the scoreboard against the Falcons' pass defense which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Prediction

Raiders 38, Falcons 27

Chargers at Bills odds, pick and prediction

Chargers odds: +205

Bills odds: -245

Over/Under: 53.0

Explanation: The Chargers have come close to pulling off some impressive upsets this season (Bucs, Saints, Raiders, Chiefs). It's going to happen for them eventually, but a West Coast team traveling across the country for an early East Coast start historically isn't a good scenario for the road team.

Pick

The Chargers come close again behind an impressive performance from rookie QB Justin Herbert, but fall short again.

Prediction

Bills 34, Chargers 28

We're facing our first rookie QB of the season. @Ticketmaster | #LACvsBUF — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 25, 2020

Giants at Bengals odds, pick and prediction

Giants odds: -270

Bengals odds: +220

Over/Under: 43.0

Explanation: Last week the Bengals lost their franchise quarterback, rookie Joe Burrow, for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. Stepping in to replace him is Brandon Allen, a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 who's only appeared in three games in his career -- making three starts for the Broncos last season. The Giants are missing their franchise running back, third-year pro Saquon Barkley, but he's been gone since Week 2 so New York has adjusted to his absence.

Pick

The Giants have won two in a row, and their two losses prior to that were by a combined three points. They might be better than their record indicates, and could show that here.

Prediction

Giants 17, Bengals 10

Titans at Colts odds, pick and prediction

Titans odds: +155

Colts odds: -180

Over/Under: 51.0

Explanation: The two AFC South co-leaders met a few weeks ago, and the Colts won in surprising convincing fashion. Indianapolis' top-notch defense kinda-sorta kept Derrick Henry in check in that game, as he gained "only" 103 yards and didn't score a touchdown.

Pick

Derrick Henry has a typical Derrick Henry game, and the Titans avenge their earlier loss to Indy.

Prediction

Titans 27, Colts 23

Panthers at Vikings odds, pick and prediction

Panthers odds: +170

Vikings odds: -200

Over/Under: 51.0

Explanation: The Panthers won without star RB Christian McCaffrey last week and with a backup QB, XFL alum P.J. Walker. That was thanks in large part to their defense pitching a shutout against the Lions. The Vikings lost to the Cowboys and their defense gave up 31 points. They're got more talent, but Minnesota is also 1-4 at home.

Pick

The P.J. Walker story has another thrilling chapter as Carolina pulls off the upset that really shouldn't be that much of an upset, considering both teams have just four wins.

Prediction

Panthers 23, Vikings 18

Cardinals at Patriots odds, pick and prediction

Cardinals odds: -120

Patriots odds: +140

Over/Under: 49.5

Explanation: The Kyler-Murray-For-MVP Express slowed down significantly last week when the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks in primetime, although Murray didn't have a bad game. While the Patriots aren't what they used to be, a big game against New England would do a lot to get Murray's name back in the MVP picture.

Pick

A matchup between two of the best running quarterbacks in the league -- who also don't get enough credit for their throwing ability -- will be a high-scoring contest featuring Arizona QB Kyler Murray and New England QB Cam Newton.

Prediction

Cardinals 33, Patriots 31

As he prepares to face longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick, I asked Larry Fitzgerald about his longevity with the Cardinals, and why he decided to play his whole career with one team.https://t.co/8EOLZborsD — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) November 25, 2020

Dolphins at Jets odds, pick and prediction

Dolphins odds: -310

Jets odds: +255

Over/Under: 44.0

Explanation: After winning his first three starts, Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa struggled so much that he got benched in last week's loss to the Broncos. The move wasn't permanent, and Tua will start this week in what is the best bounce-back opportunity one can ask for -- the winless Jets.

Pick

The Jets haven't provided a reason to believe their winless streak won't continue. Their last two losses have been close, but they'll fall to 0-11 this week.

Prediction

Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Browns at Jaguars odds, pick and prediction

Browns odds: -300

Jaguars odds: +250

Over/Under: 49.0

Explanation: The Browns have been winning without producing a lot of offense. Running the ball, controlling the clock and getting solid performances from their defense have been their keys to victory. They won't have to do much offensively against the Jaguars, who are starting a new QB in Mike Glennon.

Pick

The Browns again ride the legs of RB Nick Chubb and the shoulders of a stout defense to get the win.

Prediction

Browns 20, Jaguars 6

Ravens at Steelers odds, pick and prediction

Ravens odds: -130

Steelers odds: EVEN

Over/Under: 58.0

Explanation: This was supposed to be the primetime main event of Thanksgiving Thursday, but has been postponed to Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens' organization. The Ravens will be missing some key players in this one, as the Steelers aim to stay undefeated.

Pick

COVID hit the Ravens hardest in the backfield, as their top two running backs -- Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins -- will be sidelined and reserve Gus Edwards takes over. He'll be greeted by the Steelers' top-ranked defense. Pittsburgh should improve to 11-0.

Prediction

Steelers 26, Ravens 20

Saints at Broncos odds, pick and prediction

Saints odds: -275

Broncos odds: +225

Over/Under: 43.5

Explanation: Taysom Hill passed his first test as the Saints' replacement QB for Drew Brees. Hill led the Saints to victory over the Falcons last week reminded everyone that he's a very different kind of QB compared to Brees.

Pick

The Broncos defense frustrated Miami rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa last week. They'll make things somewhat difficult for Hill in just his second start, but Hill has a lot of weapons at his disposal.

Prediction

Saints 37, Broncos 21

49ers at Rams odds, pick and prediction

49ers odds: +250

Rams odds: -300

Over/Under: 45.0

Explanation: The Rams' pass offense was clicking in last week's win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp looking like an unstoppable receiver tandem. The 49ers are still suffering from a ton of injuries and have lost three in a row.

Pick

Last week's bye allowed the 49ers to get a bit healthier, but they're still missing too many pieces. The Rams shouldn't have much trouble here.

Prediction

Rams 32, 49ers 19

Chiefs at Buccaneers odds, pick and prediction

Chiefs odds: -200

Buccaneers odds: +270

Over/Under: 56.0

Explanation: The week's marquee matchup pits Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady, the future of the QB position vs. the GOAT. The Bucs have been inconsistent, but when they're on, they can outscore anyone. The Chiefs look every bit like the favorite to defend their Super Bowl championship.

Pick

Even if Brady and the Bucs play better than they did in last week's loss to the Rams, it'll be tough to beat a Chiefs team that is rolling, having won fives games in a row and scoring at least 33 points in their last four games.

Prediction

Chiefs 36, Buccaneers 31

Bears at Packers odds, pick and prediction

Bears odds: +325

Packers odds: -450

Over/Under: 45.0

Explanation: The Bears are in second place in the NFC North but are just 5-5, and their top two QBs are battling injuries. The Packers lead the division at 7-3 and their QB is playing at an MVP level.

Pick

Even with a loss to the Colts last week, the Packers have all the momentum going into this game.

Prediction

Packers 31, Bears 17

Seahawks at Eagles odds, pick and prediction

Seahawks odds: -245

Eagles odds: +205

Over/Under: 50.0

Explanation: It's a playoff rematch and a battle of two division leaders, but it's far from a marquee matchup. That's because the Eagles have regressed from last season. They lead the NFC East but they're only 3-6-1, and QB Carson Wentz leads the NFL in turnovers. The Seahawks are an actual title contender.

Pick

The Eagles fail to avenge last season's playoff loss at home to the Seahawks

Prediction

Seahawks 27, Eagles 17