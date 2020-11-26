NFL Week 12 odds, previews, picks and predictions

Week 12 of the NFL season sees the playoff picture really starting to take shape.
Some teams are establishing commanding leads in their respective division races. Some teams are mathematically falling out of postseason contention. Some teams are fighting to stay on the playoff bubble. Some teams are looking beyond the bubble and have more lofty goals of earning first-round byes and home field advantage.
Every team is in action this week -- no one has a bye -- with the 16 games schedule split between Thanksgiving Thursday, Sunday and Monday. One game had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19.
NFL Week 12 preview
Texans at Lions odds, pick and prediction
Texans odds: -170
Lions odds: +150
Over/Under: 51.0
Explanation: The Lions were missing their top running back and top receiver, and it led to them being shut out last week against the Panthers. The Texans have only won three games this season -- and two of those were against the Jaguars -- but they won last week against the Patriots, and on paper they actually have more talent than the banged-up Lions.
Pick
Texans QB Deshaun Watson's five-game streak without throwing an interception will continue, as will his 12-game streak (dating back to last season) of accounting for at least one touchdown.
Prediction
Texans 26, Lions 13
Washington at Dallas odds, pick and prediction
Washington odds: +130
Cowboys odds: -150
Over/Under: 46.0
Explanation: Both teams are starting quarterbacks who began the season as backups, but have a lot of previous experience as starters. Washington's Alex Smith and Dallas' Andy Dalton have been keeping their teams afloat and alive in the NFC East division race. If it comes down to the running game, the Cowboys have the star RB in Ezekiel Elliott, who may have had a turning-point game last week.
Pick
Dalton and Elliott keep up the momentum from last week and lift the Cowboys into first place in the NFC East.
Prediction
Cowboys 24, Washington 21
Raiders at Falcons odds, pick and prediction
Raiders odds: -160
Falcons odds: +140
Over/Under: 54.0
Explanation: The Raiders lost a shootout to the Chiefs last week, snapping a three-game win streak, while the Falcons were beaten decisively by the Drew Brees-less Saints.
Pick
The Raiders will bounce back after last week's loss, lighting up the scoreboard against the Falcons' pass defense which ranks 31st in the NFL.
Prediction
Raiders 38, Falcons 27
Chargers at Bills odds, pick and prediction
Chargers odds: +205
Bills odds: -245
Over/Under: 53.0
Explanation: The Chargers have come close to pulling off some impressive upsets this season (Bucs, Saints, Raiders, Chiefs). It's going to happen for them eventually, but a West Coast team traveling across the country for an early East Coast start historically isn't a good scenario for the road team.
Pick
The Chargers come close again behind an impressive performance from rookie QB Justin Herbert, but fall short again.
Prediction
Bills 34, Chargers 28
Giants at Bengals odds, pick and prediction
Giants odds: -270
Bengals odds: +220
Over/Under: 43.0
Explanation: Last week the Bengals lost their franchise quarterback, rookie Joe Burrow, for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. Stepping in to replace him is Brandon Allen, a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 who's only appeared in three games in his career -- making three starts for the Broncos last season. The Giants are missing their franchise running back, third-year pro Saquon Barkley, but he's been gone since Week 2 so New York has adjusted to his absence.
Pick
The Giants have won two in a row, and their two losses prior to that were by a combined three points. They might be better than their record indicates, and could show that here.
Prediction
Giants 17, Bengals 10
Titans at Colts odds, pick and prediction
Titans odds: +155
Colts odds: -180
Over/Under: 51.0
Explanation: The two AFC South co-leaders met a few weeks ago, and the Colts won in surprising convincing fashion. Indianapolis' top-notch defense kinda-sorta kept Derrick Henry in check in that game, as he gained "only" 103 yards and didn't score a touchdown.
Pick
Derrick Henry has a typical Derrick Henry game, and the Titans avenge their earlier loss to Indy.
Prediction
Titans 27, Colts 23
Panthers at Vikings odds, pick and prediction
Panthers odds: +170
Vikings odds: -200
Over/Under: 51.0
Explanation: The Panthers won without star RB Christian McCaffrey last week and with a backup QB, XFL alum P.J. Walker. That was thanks in large part to their defense pitching a shutout against the Lions. The Vikings lost to the Cowboys and their defense gave up 31 points. They're got more talent, but Minnesota is also 1-4 at home.
Pick
The P.J. Walker story has another thrilling chapter as Carolina pulls off the upset that really shouldn't be that much of an upset, considering both teams have just four wins.
Prediction
Panthers 23, Vikings 18
Cardinals at Patriots odds, pick and prediction
Cardinals odds: -120
Patriots odds: +140
Over/Under: 49.5
Explanation: The Kyler-Murray-For-MVP Express slowed down significantly last week when the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks in primetime, although Murray didn't have a bad game. While the Patriots aren't what they used to be, a big game against New England would do a lot to get Murray's name back in the MVP picture.
Pick
A matchup between two of the best running quarterbacks in the league -- who also don't get enough credit for their throwing ability -- will be a high-scoring contest featuring Arizona QB Kyler Murray and New England QB Cam Newton.
Prediction
Cardinals 33, Patriots 31
Dolphins at Jets odds, pick and prediction
Dolphins odds: -310
Jets odds: +255
Over/Under: 44.0
Explanation: After winning his first three starts, Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa struggled so much that he got benched in last week's loss to the Broncos. The move wasn't permanent, and Tua will start this week in what is the best bounce-back opportunity one can ask for -- the winless Jets.
Pick
The Jets haven't provided a reason to believe their winless streak won't continue. Their last two losses have been close, but they'll fall to 0-11 this week.
Prediction
Dolphins 24, Jets 17
Browns at Jaguars odds, pick and prediction
Browns odds: -300
Jaguars odds: +250
Over/Under: 49.0
Explanation: The Browns have been winning without producing a lot of offense. Running the ball, controlling the clock and getting solid performances from their defense have been their keys to victory. They won't have to do much offensively against the Jaguars, who are starting a new QB in Mike Glennon.
Pick
The Browns again ride the legs of RB Nick Chubb and the shoulders of a stout defense to get the win.
Prediction
Browns 20, Jaguars 6
Ravens at Steelers odds, pick and prediction
Ravens odds: -130
Steelers odds: EVEN
Over/Under: 58.0
Explanation: This was supposed to be the primetime main event of Thanksgiving Thursday, but has been postponed to Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens' organization. The Ravens will be missing some key players in this one, as the Steelers aim to stay undefeated.
Pick
COVID hit the Ravens hardest in the backfield, as their top two running backs -- Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins -- will be sidelined and reserve Gus Edwards takes over. He'll be greeted by the Steelers' top-ranked defense. Pittsburgh should improve to 11-0.
Prediction
Steelers 26, Ravens 20
Saints at Broncos odds, pick and prediction
Saints odds: -275
Broncos odds: +225
Over/Under: 43.5
Explanation: Taysom Hill passed his first test as the Saints' replacement QB for Drew Brees. Hill led the Saints to victory over the Falcons last week reminded everyone that he's a very different kind of QB compared to Brees.
Pick
The Broncos defense frustrated Miami rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa last week. They'll make things somewhat difficult for Hill in just his second start, but Hill has a lot of weapons at his disposal.
Prediction
Saints 37, Broncos 21
49ers at Rams odds, pick and prediction
49ers odds: +250
Rams odds: -300
Over/Under: 45.0
Explanation: The Rams' pass offense was clicking in last week's win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp looking like an unstoppable receiver tandem. The 49ers are still suffering from a ton of injuries and have lost three in a row.
Pick
Last week's bye allowed the 49ers to get a bit healthier, but they're still missing too many pieces. The Rams shouldn't have much trouble here.
Prediction
Rams 32, 49ers 19
Chiefs at Buccaneers odds, pick and prediction
Chiefs odds: -200
Buccaneers odds: +270
Over/Under: 56.0
Explanation: The week's marquee matchup pits Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady, the future of the QB position vs. the GOAT. The Bucs have been inconsistent, but when they're on, they can outscore anyone. The Chiefs look every bit like the favorite to defend their Super Bowl championship.
Pick
Even if Brady and the Bucs play better than they did in last week's loss to the Rams, it'll be tough to beat a Chiefs team that is rolling, having won fives games in a row and scoring at least 33 points in their last four games.
Prediction
Chiefs 36, Buccaneers 31
Bears at Packers odds, pick and prediction
Bears odds: +325
Packers odds: -450
Over/Under: 45.0
Explanation: The Bears are in second place in the NFC North but are just 5-5, and their top two QBs are battling injuries. The Packers lead the division at 7-3 and their QB is playing at an MVP level.
Pick
Even with a loss to the Colts last week, the Packers have all the momentum going into this game.
Prediction
Packers 31, Bears 17
Seahawks at Eagles odds, pick and prediction
Seahawks odds: -245
Eagles odds: +205
Over/Under: 50.0
Explanation: It's a playoff rematch and a battle of two division leaders, but it's far from a marquee matchup. That's because the Eagles have regressed from last season. They lead the NFC East but they're only 3-6-1, and QB Carson Wentz leads the NFL in turnovers. The Seahawks are an actual title contender.
Pick
The Eagles fail to avenge last season's playoff loss at home to the Seahawks
Prediction
Seahawks 27, Eagles 17
Published 26 Nov 2020, 14:56 IST