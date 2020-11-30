Create
NFL Week 12: Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles odds, picks and predictions

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett
Preview
In the Russell Wilson era, the Seattle Seahawks have owned their bird mascot rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since Wilson's 2012 rookie year, the Seahawks are 5-0 against the Eagles, with the closest matchup being a pair of 17-9 victories. The Eagles offense hasn't scored 20-plus points against Seattle since 2008 — their last victory over the Seahawks.

Sitting at 3-6-1, and somehow just a win out of the NFC East division lead, the Eagles will look to change their recent fortunes and top Wilson for the first time on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12.

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles Betting Odds

Seahawks odds: -260

Eagles odds: +215

Spread: The Seahawks are a -6.5 point favorite against the Eagles on "Monday Night Football."

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles Picks

1. Russell Wilson will show out in primetime against a mediocre Eagles secondary, topping 400 passing yards for the first time this season.

2. Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts, a backup who is sometimes used in special packages and trick plays, will throw over five times Monday for a season-high in passing attempts and completions.

3. The Seahawks secondary and defense will have their best game of the season (albeit against a struggling offense) turning the Eagles over twice and holding Philly to under 350 total yards.

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles Key Notes

  • Russell Wilson turned 32 years old on Sunday
  • Missing time with injury, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will play in just his seventh game this year after being acquired from the New York Jets during the offseason for multiple first round draft picks
  • The last time the Seahawks played the Eagles, Wilson threw for 325 passing yards and rushed for 45 yards
  • The Eagles have only beaten one team outside the NFC East division this season
  • Eagles QB Carson Wentz leads the league in interceptions, with 14, and has as many touchdown passes
Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles Key Injuries

Philadelphia Eagles:

S Rudy Ford (hamstring) is out

T Lane Johnson (ankle) is out

G Sua Opeta (back) is out

T Jason Peters (toe) is questionable

Seattle Seahawks:

T Brandon Shell (ankle) is out

G Jordan Simmons (calf) is questionable

RB Travis Homer (wrist, thumb, knee) is out

C/G Kyle Fuller (ankle) is questionable

CB DJ Reed (foot) is questionable

WR Freddie Swain (foot) is questionable

WR David Moore is questionable

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles Prediction

Prediction: Seahawks 40, Eagles 20

Money Line: Seahawks -260, Eagles +215

Against the Spread: Seahawks 6-4, Eagles 3-7

Published 30 Nov 2020, 03:27 IST
Seattle Seahawks Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz Russell Wilson National Football Conference
